Coastal Del Mar latest draw to Spanish Springs

Even before finishing their first dinner at Coastal Del Mar Seafood Grill on Jan. 4, Sherri Mulholland and Susan Gallagher were planning a return trip. “We will definitely be back — without question,” Mulholland said. Mulholland and Gallagher, of the Village of St. Catherine, had come from the southern end of The Villages to shop Spanish Springs while getting a bite to eat at the hottest new restaurant in town. At Coastal Del Mar, Mulholland ordered the crab legs and Gallagher had the haddock piccata. “It was delicious,” Gallagher said. “In fact, the whole menu looked very inviting.” Friends Ida Watson and Diane Timperley, who live nearby in the Village Del Mar, agree the restaurant has become a top draw.
“It’s a lovely little area,” said Timperley, who was finishing lunch amid the swanky sea-themed décor and planning to dine at the restaurant later this month after seeing a show at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. “We’re really happy to see the energy and all the new people.”
Coastal Del Mar has been a destination dining experience since its opening day last November, bringing more people to the square to explore all that the rest of the area has to offer.
“We’re extremely pleased with the feedback we’ve received from our guests in regards to the food and the decor,” said Fred Karimipour, CEO and president of Fresh Made Kitchen restaurant group that owns Coastal Del Mar. “We’re also extremely pleased to be in Spanish Springs.”
Business at the restaurant has been better than even Karimipour expected.
In fact, the restaurant is doing 50% more revenue than anticipated, he said, and that its Spanish Springs location has been a big element in its success.
Coastal Del Mar is the first of FMK’s nine restaurants in The Villages to open in the community’s original town square, which will be rolling in a steady stream of enhancements in the near future.
Renovations are underway in the Rialto Building where Genesis Health Clubs, the nation’s largest privately owned health club organization, is taking up home. The company’s plans include a nutritional area, juice bar and smoothie shop that will be open to the general public in addition to fitness upgrades for members.
The square will be getting a new exterior bar with shaded seating near the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
The exterior facades of the Van Patten Building and the El Mercado Building are being updated to make storefronts more retailer friendly.
Landscaping will be refreshed and the walls repainted at the entrance at U.S. Highway 27/ 441 to enhance the entry feature.
Work has begun soon on the nearby Hacienda Hills Golf Club, a neighborhood of 25 new homes with a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss pavilion, walking path, putting green, golf pro shop and Marbella Villas.
And two retail stores opened recently — TINA Stephens, a women’s clothing store, and Shades on the Square Eyewear, a sunglasses shop.
“We’re delighted to have Coastal Del Mar, and we’ve heard wonderful, positive comments about the food and the service,” said Carolyn Edmondson, president of the Spanish Springs Merchants Association. “And the new stores are filling a niche that is much needed for the customers coming to the square. We’re always happy to have new businesses, and are delighted that our staple businesses are still here and still flourishing. We’re very proud.”
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.