Clubs help voters get candidate face time

The Villages is a magnet for candidate events in recent months thanks to local groups’ determination to show eager-to-learn voters who is on the ballot. Many groups have worked hard this year to secure their members face time with local and statewide candidates, inviting them to speak, allowing them to introduce themselves at meetings and holding candidate forums. Two forums are scheduled this week alone and community interest is high. Candidates are attracted to The Villages because of its location in the I-4 corridor, a voter-heavy area around Interstate 4 with high voter turnout. Gov. Ron DeSantis has visited three times this year, mostly for legislative duties, as have three of his potential Democratic challengers. Sen. Marco Rubio dropped in for an informal visit and his most likely opponent, U.S. Rep. Val Demings (FL-10), spoke to The Villages Democratic Club.
But that doesn’t mean political figures always decide on their own to visit. Local groups hosted some of those candidates, as well as many down ballot contenders, to help people make their choices.
“Many voters won’t decide until shortly before they vote,” said Bob Berg, Sumter County Democratic Party chairperson. “Voting is serious business and voters give it careful consideration.”
In today’s digital age, people can see candidates speak on television or social media. However, Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida, feels in-person events give voters more information.
Other methods are good too, he said, but you could argue in-person visits are the gold standard for finding out about candidates.
“Unlike campaign ads or websites that maybe the candidates or their supporters have put together, this allows you a more unfiltered view of the candidate and, if it’s a multi-candidate forum, the ability to weigh the responses, the actions, the words, the non-verbal communication of the candidates,” Jewett said.
For Berg, the human connection is strongest in person.
“TV and the media provide useful clips, but nothing beats your own eyes and judgement,” said Berg, of the Village of Largo.
Phil Montalvo, programs and publicity chairperson for The Villages Republican Club, has a similar view.
“You can see whatever they want to publish for the campaign, but I think that when people listen to a candidate, they get more out of it, body language, expression,” said Montalvo, of the Village of Linden.
You can’t substitute that with promotional materials, he said.
Candidate forums can be particularly important for local races. Many local candidates don’t have the visibility and name recognition national candidates do, so a forum, Jewett said, is a terrific way to introduce yourself to voters and for voters to learn more.
That thinking inspired Villagers for Trump’s 16-candidate forum in June. The club is also holding a Congressional District 11 candidate forum at 6:15 p.m. today at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex.
Members knew where they stood on presidential elections, said David Gee, board chairman, but when it came to people on the school board or county commission, they didn’t have a lot of information.
“The biggest thing I’m finding from the feedback I’m receiving is they appreciate the opportunity to ask specific questions that they cannot ask a television set,” said Gee, of the Village of Sunset Pointe.
The club also held a different kind of event on May 9 where DeSantis spoke at the Brownwood Hotel and Spa for the DeSantis Day Dinner, a club fundraiser.
However, like their other events, it didn’t just happen. The club worked for about four months to find a date he was available.
Ultimately, the club asked him pick a date, saying they would make it happen. The end result was a full house.
A lot of planning goes into all events. For example, when The Villages Republican Club began planning their forums, the board looked at the races, and decided on three forums focusing on the Sumter County Commission and Florida House District 52 races.
For the two commission forums, the board invited all candidates in March who pre-qualified. Some candidates dropped out before the first forum in June, but everyone who stayed in attended it or will attend the one at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex.
The Sumter County Democratic Party has hosted candidates at their general meetings like Shante Munns, a Democratic Congressional District 11 candidate. They also hosted Nikki Fried, state agriculture commissioner and a Democratic gubernatorial candidate.
When arranging these events, the Sumter Democratic party works closely with the venue and the candidate and their staff to work out logistical details, Berg said. If event space is limited, they create an organizing invitation and start spreading the word.
The Villages Democratic Club has also hosted candidates. Most recently, State Rep. Anna Eskamani, (D-Orlando), spoke Saturday.
While she’s running for District 42, which includes parts of Orlando, she’s a prominent Democratic voice in Florida. She’s also being discussed as a potential running mate for U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, (FL-13), who is running in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
“The club is always interested in having prominent state and national people come and talk,” said Eric Lipsetts, club vice president.
There’s also been visits from gubernatorial contenders, as well as Senatorial candidate Demings, who visited the club on June 17. The visits are coordinated by the club’s vice president of programming, who talks with the campaigns to find a day that works.
Major candidates fill the room, Lipsetts said.
“If someone is going to come and talk to them about their candidacy and what the office does and why they would be the best candidate for the job, club members are showing up,” said Lippsetts, of the Village of Hadley. “They want to hear. They’re engaged citizens.”
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.