Club raises walls on new Lady Lake home

Tears traced a path down Nicole Benton’s cheeks as she helped raise up the first wall of the home that will soon belong to her. On Tuesday, Benton and her two children helped lift the wood frames for the first four walls of their future home in Lady Lake. It’s being built by The Villages Habitat for Humanity Club, which is affiliated with Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter. The Benton home is the club’s third house, and it will be the first house members finish in 2023. Sally Read, co-president of the club in The Villages, said the members do all the fundraising needed to build the homes. It costs $15,000 for the club to have exclusive rights to build each house. “We do constant fundraising, but it’s always worth it,” she said. “I’ll help raise whatever it takes to build homes for these families.”
Benton, who is a single mother of two, said she knew their lives would change the moment the walls started going up.
“It’s a lot of emotions,” she said. “You’re feeling so much at once. It’s a lot of gratitude. I’m thankful to Habitat and everyone who is helping us and helping make this happen.”
Read and other club members are ready to get the house’s construction going and are aiming for an April finish.
“It could change because of supply chains and other delays,” said Read, of the Village of Tall Trees. “But it’s nice for us to do houses this time of year because the weather is cooler. No one likes to do construction in intense heat.”
The Habitat Club is made up of Villagers both with and without home-building experience. A few members worked in the construction industry, and others, like co-president Kevin Tucker, are familiar with home projects.
“Things like using power tools and hand tools gets easier with time, so we’re fortunate as a group to have so many who are comfortable with power tools,” he said. “We also help each other so we can finish projects individually and spread out the work.”
Tucker, of the Village Del Mar, said the club does everything from framing walls and hanging sheet rock, to adding flooring and painting walls.
Read said the next big day for the house will be truss day, when the trusses for the roof are put in place.
“It’s really fun because we bring lawn chairs and have a little barbecue,” she said. “Even people who aren’t a part of the team come to watch the progress.”
Benton and her kids will be there throughout construction to put in their sweat equity, which is a Habitat for Humanity concept where families don’t pay for the homes but put in an equivalent amount in labor on the home’s construction.
Benton said she was elated when she found out they were getting a Habitat house.
And now, they’re excited for the day when their family pictures will hang on the walls they helped raise.
“I never would have dreamed of something like this,” she said. “It’s unbelievable. I’m just so grateful for everything.”
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
