Club preparing for annual Pretty in Pink Party

The Hot Chicks With Tattoos (Not) club’s Pretty in Pink party will be just that, with pink tulle, pink flowers, pink cellophane and pink ribbons.
But it is also much more than colorful decorations, as the group’s biggest event of the year raises money for the free mammogram voucher program at UF Health Leesburg Hospital.
The women’s social group started hosting the party in 2019, and this year’s event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at Everglades Recreation.
The event has live entertainment, prizes and basket chance drawings, the latter of which members need help with to reach their goal.
Kathy Keiffer, of the Village of Bradford, is the president of the Pretty in Pink party’s planning committee, and she said they are about 50 baskets away from their goal.
“We have a lot of great themed baskets, and we are still looking for a lot of things to fill the rest of our baskets,” she said. “We are open to any type of basket someone wants to make.”
The baskets will be a part of a chance drawing and is the main way the party raises money. Founder Beverly Spangler created the group as a way for new neighbors to get to know each other. Now, there are women from all over The Villages who meet every week to socialize, make friends and support each other.
Spangler, of the Village of DeSoto, said many people who qualify for the voucher program don’t have insurance and cannot afford an out-of-pocket mammogram, which can cost between $200 and $300 on average.
This party saves lives, and we have fun doing it, she said, but it can’t get done without the help of others.
Corinne Leatherman, of the Village of Lake Denham, is the vice president of the Pretty in Pink party planning committee. She said people need mammograms more often than they realize.
“Women are not the only people who need mammograms; men need them, too,” she said. “About two or so years ago my husband needed one.”
Leatherman said spreading the knowledge regarding the importance of mammograms will also save people’s lives.
“I’d hate to think what could’ve been if we didn’t have that access, or if my husband was too embarrassed to get the procedure,” Leatherman said.
Keiffer said all are welcome at the event, and it is $20 for 26 chance drawing tickets that can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is popular, she said, and she recommends those interested in baskets buy tickets now and arrive on time.
“Last year there was a long line, and we want to make sure as many people get in and have fun as possible,” she said. “But I’m so excited for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”
Keiffer attended previous Pink parties, but this is the first year she got to plan it with the Hot Chicks. She said the event will have returning favorite events, like the bakery and the decorated bra “bazaar,” as well as live music from Jim Cole and other local performers.
“We all put a lot into the event so people enjoy it,” she said. “But it also feels so good knowing we can raise money for an important cause.”
Keiffer said anyone who wants to donate items for the baskets or purchase tickets can call her at 260-271-9374.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
