Closet Clutter Sale Helps Fund Charter School Programs

Villagers, teachers and students participated in the annual rummage sale of Closet Clutter.
Closet Clutter took place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday in The Villages High School’s western parking lot.
Around 20 different groups participated from The Villages Charter School, with 14 coming from VHS. These included service clubs such the National Honor Society, Interact Club and Key Club.
Long-time organizer of the event Carol Laufersky said she hoped that buyers were able to “find some treasures.”
