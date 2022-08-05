Classes back in session at charter school

Brooklyn Webb felt a mix of emotions starting her last first day of school at The Villages Charter School on Thursday. The senior said the first day of classes was pretty easygoing but it also was emotional. “It’s honestly pretty sad for my mom and me,” Webb said. “This is my 14th year attending VCS, and it’s the last year of high school on this campus.” But the happy feelings outweighed the sad as she thought about what’s to come in her senior year — being cheer captain for The Villages High School Cheer Team, walking at the senior night football game and spirit week were some highlights. “Spirit week is always a fun week,” Webb said. “Everybody gets to dress up as the theme, and I love being able to express myself with my friends.” Webb was one of about 3,500 students who filed into the charter school Thursday for the first time since May.
Students filled the hallways of the school’s multiple campuses, from anxious freshmen navigating the high school for the first time to kindergarteners walking hand-in-hand with parents to their new classrooms.
The Villages High School Principal Rob Grant said he’s glad to be back for another productive year.
“We always want our students to have a year full of growth,” Grant said.
And growth was evident across campuses as enrollment at the school once again reached capacity.
The senior class at VHS is one of the largest ever with 246 students. And the junior, sophomore and freshman classes have more than 270 students in each class.
Social studies teacher Andrew O’Connor, who teaches Economics and American Government at the high school, said he was ready for another year of preparing students for the future.
“My goal is when they leave high school they have a good grasp of economics and finances so they can make their own good financial decisions,” O’Connor said.
He was as excited to start his fourth year at The Villages High School by getting to know students on their first day.
“It’s difficult for some students,” O’Connor said. “So I try to give them a laugh and show them that this class is worth their time.”
Grant said The Villages High School is once again looking for a 100% graduation rate from its senior class. He plans to achieve that goal by offering tutoring opportunities for students before and after school as well as online.
“We are providing every resource we can for students to be successful,” Grant said.
The high school also will host class meetings for freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors in the days.
Academic, guidance, and athletic staff will talk with students about school policies and opportunities, and Grant said these meetings really help freshmen.
“We want to make sure they start off on the right foot,” he said.
LeAnne Yerk, principal of The Villages Charter Elementary School, also was glad to see kindergarten through fifth graders back for another year of learning Thursday.
“One of my favorite things about the first day of school is the excitement in the children’s eyes,” Yerk said. “They’re really happy to be here and eager to learn. They want to see their friends too, and we are excited that they’re here.”
Yerk has multiple goals for this school year, including focusing on recouping from the COVID-19 pandemic and getting all teachers implementing Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards.
“We’ve been working on that, but we’ll continue to get acquainted with those standards,” Yerk said.
At the The Villages Charter Elementary School Intermediate Center, the interior has been completely remodeled.
Interactive screens were added to redesigned classrooms and flooring, walls and furniture were updated.
Yerk said some of the furniture will help keep students comfortable while being mobile enough for teacher to easily rearrange their classrooms.
As usual with any new school year, pickup and drop off times were busy around the school, with County Road 466 seeing most of the traffic, but the Sumter County Sherriff’s Office and its School Safety Division were on the scene to help.
“Traffic was busy, but that’s to be expected for the first couple days of schools,” Yerk said.”We are thankful for the Sumter County Sherriff’s Office’s extra help.”
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
