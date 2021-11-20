Class gives Villagers to learn quilting

All it takes is some thread, fabric and a sewing machine to create a quilt through the Enrichment Academy. No experience is required. Penny Byrnes, of the Village of DeSoto, teaches beginner quilting courses through the school. Her next class will be Quilting — Beginner Plus Traditional Sampler, which is set for 8:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex. Byrnes said she always had an inclination to use a sewing needle. “I’ve been sewing all my life,” Byrnes said. Upon coming to The Villages, Byrnes was a student trying to learn how to sew a quilt in her retirement. Soon, she took to teaching the courses herself. “(My favorite part is) interacting with the students, and sharing my knowledge, as well as picking up knowledge they have,” Byrnes said. Byrnes said many of her students come in with some quilting experience and can use this course as “refresher.” “Students will learn everything there is to know about how to put their quilts together,” Byrnes said. Upon completing the course, students will know how to use a rotary cutter, measure out fabric and choose colors and patterns for their quilts. The quilts made in the class are referred to as samplers, and are built with 12 squares. Each square is uniquely crafted with different quilting methods, with Byrnes helping to navigate through everyone’s skill levels and learning curves. The course is broken up into eight class sessions which are two-and-a-half hours long. “It’s a lot of fun,” Byrnes said. The class is usually 16 students, and Byrnes said they fill up quickly. The quilts have multiple applications, whether for personal use or as gifts, but Byrnes said there is a certain feeling to finishing a crafted quilt. “There is satisfaction in being able to create something like it,” Byrnes said. Brynes is a member of the Fenney Sewcialites, a chapter of the Quilting Guild of
The Villages. For more information on the Enrichment Academy or to sign up, visit theen
