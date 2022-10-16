Citizens First Bank Opens First Belleview Branch

Citizens First Bank continues to expand in The Villages and beyond.
In September, Citizens First Bank opened a new branch in Belleview. It’s the 15th Citizens First Bank branch to open in the area and the fourth to open in Marion County. After a soft-opening phase, the business held a grand-opening event with a ribbon cutting Sept. 22 to celebrate the new location.
The new branch is at 5068 SE Abshier Blvd. The new branch is fully staffed and includes an ATM and drive-thru. It does not include safe deposit boxes.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.