Citizens First Bank Opens First Belleview Branch

Alysia Morejon, assistant branch manager of the new Citizen’s First Bank branch in Belleview, helps a customer

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Citizens First Bank continues to expand in The Villages and beyond. 

In September, Citizens First Bank opened a new branch in Belleview. It’s the 15th Citizens First Bank branch to open in the area and the fourth to open in Marion County. After a soft-opening phase, the business held a grand-opening event with a ribbon cutting Sept. 22 to celebrate the new location. 

The new branch is at 5068 SE Abshier Blvd. The new branch is fully staffed and includes an ATM and drive-thru. It does not include safe deposit boxes.

