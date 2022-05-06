Cinco de Mayo party dials up the heat

Steve and Yamila Code donned their miniature Mexican sombreros as they enjoyed the festivities of the Cinco de Mayo Festival. Not only did the sombreros add to the culture, but also kept their faces shielded from the steamy sun. It was their first time at a Villages festival. On Thursday the festival presented by The Villages Entertainment brought together a large crowd to Spanish Springs Town Square to celebrate the Mexican holiday.
“Enjoy life today because you don’t know about tomorrow,” said Yamila, an Ocala resident.
The couple was looking forward to “fun, dancing, food, drinks, and love,” Yamila said.
During the event, the Orlando-based band Stella Beat kept the square moving and grooving throughout the night with its mix of Latin hits and classic pop tunes. Although the six-piece band has performed on the squares on several occasions since August, this was its first appearance for the Cinco de Mayo Festival.
“We’re very excited,” lead singer Wida Guzman said. “We love to see that you’re so in love with the music. It gives me great joy.”
During the first set, Stella Beat played a variety of music ranging from “Stand By Me” to “Besame Mucho” to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” to “Hot! Hot! Hot!”
Many people were up dancing away to the up-tempo rhythms. They couldn’t help it. The Latin rhythm was getting to them.
“There’s so much flavor in (the music),” Guzman said. “It makes you want to dance, no matter how you’re feeling. You don’t even have to get up (to move to the music).”
The Coles have seen Stella Beat perform on several occasions.
“They’re really good,” Yamila said. “(This music) is in my roots. I’m Puerto Rican.”
Following the performance, the Spanish Folkloric Dance Group run by Alicia Kath split into teams of four to six on either side of the Gazebo.
The women, all decked out in colorful, flowing dresses, danced to the sounds of “Más Que Tu Amigo,” “Amor a la Mexicana,” and the Mexican hat dance.
“(‘Más Que Tu Amigo’) is a happy song,” said Kath, of the Village Mira Mesa. “The music is fast and it has a really nice lyric.”
The resident dance group has been a part of the Cinco de Mayo Festival for at least 20 years. The members have worked on their routine since March.
“We do it with all our love and heart every year,” Kath said. “That’s the reward, to see the people happy that we are entertaining with something different.”
Each time Kath heads west to California to visit her family, she always makes a point to visit a Mexican market to look for skirts for the dancers to use in the shows.
This year, Kath’s family came to Florida for a visit, so Kath enjoyed a good distraction with them long before the group performed, starting by cooking them breakfast.
“(My family) is coming to see me dancing,” Kath said. “I’d better do it right.”
Other resident groups scheduled to perform included the Silver Rockettes and The Original Villages Belly Dancers. Mark and Susan O’Brien also performed, dancing their combination of the rumba and salsa.
Members of Clown Alley 179 brought along some laughs to the festival. Many were wandering around the square to dance to the music, were stationed at tables to make balloon animals for people or were nearby to have their pictures taken in a special Cinco de Mayo frame.
The Mystic Jewels, an eight-member dance group run by Karen Snyder and Sylvia Lorinc, had planned to perform, but a technical hiccup forced the group to try again another time. The group has been a part of the festival for about five years.
“We love the fact that all the Villagers are so enthusiastic about us being on the square,” Snyder said prior to the performance. “It really gives you the go-ahead to do better next time.”
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
