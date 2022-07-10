Churning out champions on Florida's horse farms

Amid scenic pastureland 20 minutes north of Ocala sits a small farm called Magic Oaks. It's the birthplace of Medina Spirit, the star-crossed colt who hit the finish line first at last year's Kentucky Derby.
Only a few miles away you'll find the McKethan Brothers Training Center. That's where American Pharoah, who in 2015 ended 37 years without a Triple Crown winner, first trained to become a champion.
Just west of town is Live Oak Plantation, where owner Charlotte Weber has produced two Breeders' Cup winners and annually ranks among Florida's top owners. Her son, Chester, just won his 19th U.S. title in a different equine discipline — combined driving.
Tucked away near Dunnellon lies Grandview Clydesdales, where Shannon and Karen Cobbs raise the massive horses that have brought home 36 world titles in that breed.
And that doesn't factor in the show jumpers, dressage, Paso Finos, Morgans and others that compete at the World Equestrian Center, the $800 million showplace now serving as a magnet for non-thoroughbred types.
Perhaps "Horse Capital of the World” isn't just a marketing slogan. Other locales might be known for a specific breed or discipline, but no place brings champions together like Marion County.
"Now it's a place for any horse enthusiast,” said David O'Farrell, who oversees the Ocala Stud operation established by his grandfather 66 years ago.
Said Karen Cobbs: "It has this aura about it, and I don't want this county to ever lose that title. It's important, even for Florida.”
Not that Ocala stands alone in Florida for equine distinction. Gulfstream Park is one of racing's best-known venues, where the Florida Derby ranks as one of the top prep trials each spring for Kentucky Derby hopefuls. Tampa Bay Downs also has grown in stature, with record numbers this past meet.
In Palm Beach County, the Winter Equestrian Festival attracts world-class riders from every state and 52 countries, drawing more than 250,000 spectators. And top polo players and their ponies gather at International Polo Club for 17 weeks of thundering competition.
The Villages has its own polo scene, too, now in its 25th year with 10-week seasons in both the spring and fall. "People still are shocked that we have it,” said The Villages Polo Club director Paige Boone.
Nor is the World Equestrian Center the only place around Ocala to see top competition. Florida Horse Park, west of Belleview, is a training site for the U.S. Equestrian Team and home to nationally recognized events from show jumping to dressage to cross country competition.
"There are so many champion horses here that have gone on and been a U.S. national champion,” said Liz Pizzonia, who operates the Ocala Equestrian Academy.
FHP's schedule also includes the 14-week HITS (Horses In The Sun) hunter/jumper series, capped by the $500,000 Great American grand prix. The Grandview Invitational, meanwhile, is the only draft-horse competition held in the Southeast.
Live Oak Plantation also opens its doors each year for the Live Oak International, the only event where international show jumping and combined driving are featured on the same card at the same venue. This year, more than 15,000 fans came through the gates after a year off amid the pandemic.
The Ocala area also has become the No. 1 breeding region for Paso Finos in the United States.
"There are more breeds here than almost any place in the United States,” said Tammy Gantt, associate vice president at the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association. "More disciplines, more emerging disciplines. It truly is the Horse Capital because of its diversity.”
It's a character Barbara Vanlangendonck calls "blue jeans to ballgowns.”
"That's what's so precious about this place,” said Vanlangendonck, who with husband Francis manages Summerfield Sales and has called Marion County home for three decades. "You meet people from so many ways of life, and they're all brought together because of their love for this animal.”
The Ocala area sits on a base of limestone, not unlike the rich grasslands of Kentucky that is the hub of thoroughbred activity. Where there's limestone, there's the ability to raise strong and healthy horses.
"That's really important for horses' bones — for development, for growing,” O'Farrell said.
"It makes a great foundation for a lot of equestrians, no matter the discipline," said Chloe Reid, Live Oak International co-president alongside Chester Weber and herself an international show jumper. "It's a healthy foundation for horses to be preparing and training on constantly."
Carl Rose, a highway construction contractor, understood the significance when he came to develop Ocala's road system in the 1930s. He eventually settled in the area and bought hundreds of acres for thoroughbred breeding, which he christened Rosemere Farm.
Even so, fewer than a half-dozen thoroughbred farms existed in Marion County into the mid-1950s, when a feisty runner named Needles captured the 1956 Kentucky Derby. He also won the Belmont Stakes, giving him two-thirds of the Triple Crown.
"Everybody came to see, 'Who is this little horse from Florida?'” Gantt said.
One historical account said Needles "sold more land than all the real estate agents in Marion County.”
By then, racing had been well established in South Florida. Hialeah Park opened in 1925, was destroyed by a hurricane and rebuilt in grand European-inspired architecture for a 1932 reopening. Two years later, the first flock of its famed infield flamingos were imported from Cuba.
Gulfstream Park joined the scene in 1944, with the Florida Derby debuting eight years later.
In 1961, Ocala Stud's own Carry Back captured the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Seven years later came Dr. Fager, a speed demon from massive Tartan Farms who recorded the fastest mile ever run on dirt — 1:32 1/5 at Chicago's Arlington Park.
In all, Florida-breds have won six Kentucky Derbys, seven Preakness Stakes and six Belmont Stakes. One captured all three — 1978 Triple Crown winner Affirmed, who outdueled Alydar in perhaps the sport's best 3-year-old rivalry.
Though the order of finish was the same in all three races, each was closer than the last. They were neck-and-neck down the stretch at Belmont until Affirmed, with teen jockey Steve Cauthen switching to a left-handed whip, got his head in front just before the wire.
Affirmed, as it turned out, would be the last Triple Crown winner before that 37-year drought.
Florida-breds also have made 380 Breeders' Cup starts and won 30, second on both counts only behind Kentucky's dominance. Golden Pal is the latest champion, one of just six multiple Cup winners by capturing the Juvenile Turf Sprint in 2020 and last year's Turf Sprint.
Breeding, though, turns out just one small aspect of Florida's impact on creating thoroughbred champions. Even those from Kentucky are likely to come through Florida at some point in their careers — either at sale, to be trained for racing or spending winters in more temperate climates.
Though only one of last month's Kentucky Derby entrants was a Florida-bred — Simplification, who placed fourth — 12 others had connections to the Sunshine State.
That's actually a rather low number — the 2021 Derby saw 15 of 20 horses with Florida connections, and the previous edition had 17.
"Someone watching might not know that horse (in the gate) was at a training center here, doing something that was very vital to make them a great racehorse," Gantt said. "I would say that in any given year, the majority of horses that go into the starting gate at the Kentucky Derby have been touched by one of the practitioners here that does an amazing job."
Indeed, any aerial view of the Ocala area will show dozens of ovals where horses are broken and first put through the paces.
"If you looked at a 10-mile radius from here, you'd probably see 20 tracks,” said Ocala trainer Mark Casse, whose portfolio includes Preakness and Belmont victories, five Breeders' Cup wins and England's Queen Anne Stakes.
It's also worth noting that those 13 Kentucky Derby starters who came through Florida were tutored at 11 centers. Among the more prominent: Eclipse Training Center, Eddie Woods Stables and Payton Training Center in Ocala, Silverleaf Hills in Summerfield.
In all, an estimated 15,000 thoroughbred yearlings come to Florida for winter schooling, which begins in September and runs through the winter. That's why even Kentucky horses wind up in the Sunshine State.
"You don't want them running on frozen ground,” said Summerfield Sales' Andrew Vanlangendonck. "That's how you break things.”
Said O'Farrell: "There might be a couple of rainy days where we skip, but we don't miss three days in a row. We don't miss two days in a row. These horses are able to get out and train."
Horses gallop in pairs or small groups, matched for similar speed. "You get them competitive by matching them up,” O'Farrell said.
Over the weeks, horses are introduced to the tight confines of the starting gate, along with various situations they might face on the track.
"You gallop them in a tight set, and they're taught to get used to dirt kicked in their face,” O'Farrell said. "You put them on the lead. They've got to learn to be out there all by themselves. If they open up a five-length lead, you don't want them looking around — where's everybody else?"
It all leads to the sales ring, where Ocala Breeders Sales Co. processes some 2,000 ready-to-race 2-year-olds in a given year, generating more than $125 million in sales. First, though, comes the time trials.
Not unlike the NFL Combine, every horse on the roster gets on the OBS track and is timed over an eighth of a mile, a quarter mile or three-eighths.
"We're not only going to show what the horse looks like standing still, we're going to let them move on the racetrack," said OBS president Tom Ventura. "They're not running the distances they race, but you get to see them move."
And just like a 40 time can boost or drop an NFL prospect's stock, so too on the OBS track.
"There's a lot of happy and sad people there at the same time,” said Andrew Vanlangendonck.
That doesn't mean it's foolproof, though. OBS has sold three Kentucky Derby winners over the years — none for more than $100,000. That was Silver Charm, who actually sold twice, first as a $16,000 yearling.
Silver Charm won the 1997 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, falling short of the Triple Crown by three-quarters of a length in the Belmont.
Likewise, Medina Spirit was sold twice — for $1,000 as a yearling and then $35,000 as a 2-year-old. Bred by Gail Rice, the colt crossed first at last year's Derby but was swept up in controversy after trace amounts of a banned substance were found in his system.
Medina Spirit eventually was stripped of the victory. He also finished second at the Breeders' Cup Classic, then shockingly died after a December workout.
"Every small breeder thinks they can do it," Gantt said. "And they can because Gail Rice did. Every person who has a horse in the sale knows they can put a horse through his paces and one day that horse becomes a champion."
Palm Beach's equestrian timeline dates back to the early 1970s, when the Winter Equestrian Festival first came to what had been farmland west of the exclusive enclave. The Palm Beach Polo Club was established in 1978.
Britain's Prince Charles was a frequent visitor (and competitor) in those early days. In 1985 he was joined by Princess Diana, who presented the winning team with the Princess of Wales Trophy.
The Winter Equestrian Festival, featuring both show jumping and dressage, offers more than $12 million in prize money to competitors, several of them Olympians. At the height of the season, up to 20,000 horses can be found in Wellington at any given time.
"It's a very different community," said Live Oak's Reid, who competes in Wellington. "You're 30 minutes from Palm Beach, which I think a lot of people love. I went to school (at the University of) Miami, so it was convenient for me to drive back and forth.”
In Wellington you might see Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock icon Bruce Springsteen and Olympic silver medalist last summer in Tokyo. Georgina Bloomberg, daughter of former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, also competes.
That said, Wellington is rather limited on open space.
"I call them farmettes," Reid said. "When my horses are stabled there, they don't get to turn out as much. But when I come to Ocala, I can put them out for eight hours a day."
Ocala is making inroads, in part because of the stage provided by the World Equestrian Center. The facility, open less than two years, features a 2,300-seat Grand Arena in the middle of its expansive courtyard — visible from the patio of the nearby five-star hotel — with a 7,500-seat stadium not far away.
"There's not another equestrian facility that we're aware of that has a hotel overlooking the arena," said Vinnie Card, WEC's director of equestrian and facility operations.
As with many Olympic sports, equestrian has a tendency to make a cameo appearance on TV and then disappear for four years. With more events in Ocala, that's starting to alleviate.
"I know a lot of those Olympic-level athletes that compete here are starting to grow a fan base from the people that frequent here," Card said. "It's nice to see the community start to recognize the riders and animals together."
A number of horsemen, too, are coming to conclude that a Florida base has its advantages. Among them is Will Simpson, a 2008 Olympic gold medalist in show jumping who recently relocated to a 22-acre farm down the road from WEC.
"My wife Amelia and I visited Ocala and saw WEC being built, and that's when we decided to make the full move,” Simpson told a WEC liaison.
The Cobbs made their move 10 years ago, essentially reversing the course of their Indiana hay operation. Instead of delivering from their home base to clients in Florida, they now pick up the hay up north and bring it home.
"It's not gloomy, it's not cold,” said Karen Cobbs. "We love it here.”
The move also brought an instant championship operation to the area. Grandview is one of only three Clydesdale farms to ever capture the Classic Six-Hitch division, winning multiple times. The couple also has been enshrined in the Clydesdale Hall of Fame.
"They're the best the breed actually offers, right here in Marion County,” said Cobbs, who also opens the farm to public tours.
Whereas all equestrian requires teamwork between horse and rider, Cobbs underlined that it goes deeper when a team of horses is involved.
"You have to think of it as putting a professional sports team together," she said.
"The lead horses up front, their personalities have to be very, very bold. They have to be willing to drive through a wall if you ask them to. Now the team behind them may have the same athletic ability as the lead team, but they don't have that leadership mentality."
And like an NFL offensive line coach trying to find the best combination, one has to understand the chemistry. That also includes the right mix of veterans and rookies.
"Veterans get you blue ribbons," she said. "They know about the kid with the balloon in the stands. The rookies are like, 'Holy cow, what is that?' They haven't learned. You can practice in the arena all day long, but you don't get world experience until you hit the show ring and see those ferris wheels."
The Horse Capital boasts some top farms in other breeds. Hennessey Arabians, on Ocala's western edge, features world-class Arabians of rare bloodlines. Besilu, just south of Gainesville, lays claim as one of the nation's top Paso Fino operations.
It's a diverse mix, united by a love for the horse and a hunger for excellence.
"I'll go to a barbecue and there will be people from the thoroughbred industry,” said Reid. "There are some Paso Fino people that I've become close with. You go to the local bar for dinner and run into reining people."
Said Gantt: "It's a great place for a horse to be.”
