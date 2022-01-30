Churning out champions on Florida's gridirons

When it comes to America’s most popular sport, no one sends more players to the top spots than Florida does
The scenario of players from the Sunshine State making an impact is recreated on NFL Sundays every week, everywhere. That’s what happens when the average 2021 NFL roster carried 10 players from the Sunshine State — about one of every seven.
At last year's NFL Draft, a pair of Florida high schools each saw a half-dozen alumni taken. Until then, no school had produced more than four in any single draft.
Read the full story and many others in today's Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.