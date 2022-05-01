Churning out champions on Florida's courts

The late U.S. Tennis Association president J. Howard “Bumpy” Frazer probably ruffled a few feathers when he proclaimed Florida to be “America’s most important tennis state.” New York, after all, is where the U.S. Open has been held since its 1881 inception. The International Tennis Hall of Fame is in Rhode Island. California has a strong tennis heritage. But none were leaving their fingerprints on the sport like the Sunshine State, particularly the amount of talent bursting on the scene from year-round youth academies that were revolutionizing the game.
Frazer saw that three decades ago. And his statement is no less relevant today.
By conservative estimate, perhaps one in six top touring professionals has connections to Florida — growing up here, moving down to join an academy or establishing roots later in a place where they can train any season.
Players, from junior to adults, have little trouble finding high-level competition most weekends.
The junior calendar shines a year-end spotlight on three global showcases — the Eddie Herr International (Bradenton), the Orange Bowl International (Plantation) and the Junior Orange Bowl (Coral Gables).
“Whenever you have a place the rest of the world wants to come to, you’ve got a competitive advantage that can’t be overcome,” said Martin Blackman, the USTA’s director of player development.
“Everybody who is a top junior or plans on going to college, they will be in Florida at some time,” said Boca Raton’s Rick Macci, who shaped the rise of sisters Venus and Serena Williams.
The Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy — now part of the larger IMG Academy in Bradenton — set the blueprint for dozens to follow, large and small.
All told, Florida’s various academies have churned out such Grand Slam title winners as Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, Monica Seles, Jennifer Capriati, Andy Roddick, Sloane Stephens, Bianca Andreescu and Sofia Kenin, plus the Williams sisters.
Just since 2016, IMG has produced six world No. 1 juniors. “It is still right in front of us,” said David “Red” Ayme, Bollettieri’s top assistant for 35 years.
On the tour schedule, the Miami Open has been a South Florida showcase for 37 years, with a prestige just below the four Grand Slam tournaments. The ATP men’s tour also comes to Delray Beach each February.
Both pro tours, in fact, make their headquarters in Florida — the ATP in Ponte Vedra Beach, just down the street from the PGA Tour, with the WTA based in St. Petersburg.
And Orlando is now home to American tennis’ latest showpiece — the USTA National Campus, a sprawling facility of 98 courts that serves as the base of the U.S. elite training program, hosts professional and college events and even helps beginners take their first swings.
“It’s the heartbeat now of tennis in the United States,” said Colette Lewis, editor of the Zoo Tennis website that highlights the junior and college levels.
“The facilities are incredible,” said Mardy Fish, who grew up in Vero Beach, won six ATP titles and now serves as U.S. Davis Cup captain. “They’ve got every surface; they’ve got nutritionists, chefs, sports psychologists. They have people that can get you to maximize your game.”
Nor is Florida’s fondness for hitting balls across a net limited to tennis. The Sunshine State has been a major driver in the sudden rise of pickleball, which dates back 57 years but has only taken off in the past six or seven.
Pickleball’s 4.8 million participants mark a 39.3 percent growth rate over the past two years, according to a 2022 Sports & Fitness Industry Association report.
Though a state-by-state breakdown wasn’t readily available, Florida is part of the South Atlantic region that has experienced the biggest boom in core participants, with an estimated 283,000 enthusiasts.
“It happened faster than predicted,” said Terri Graham, co-founder of the Minto U.S. Open Pickleball Championships presented by Margaritaville, which began last weekend and conclude Sunday in Naples. The truly “open” event brings some 3,000 entrants to East Naples Community Park, played on 60 permanent courts.
Though that makes East Naples the single largest pickleball facility in the world, it doesn’t come close to the totality of The Villages — now at 229 with last fall’s opening of the Ezell Regional Recreation Center.
At The Villages Senior Games last week, pickleball received the second-most entries with 505.
“Pickleball continues to grow,” said Lisa Parkyn, lifestyle events manager for The Villages Recreation & Parks who oversees Senior Games administration.
The Association of Pickleball Professionals, meanwhile, plays five events in Florida capped by the season-ending APP Masters in Boca Raton.
As with golf, tennis took hold in Florida as a recreational activity for tourists but soon began to establish itself as a hotbed for talent.
Miami’s Doris Hart was the first of just three players to collect a career “Boxed Set” of Grand Slam titles — women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles crowns at the U.S., French and Australian Opens and Wimbledon. Her 35 Grand Slam titles in all divisions remain No. 6 on the women’s all-time list.
Gardnar Mulloy was a Top 10 player in the late 1940s and early ‘50s, winning four U.S. Open men’s doubles titles and one Wimbledon doubles crown among more than 125 national titles across 75 years of competitive tennis. He also reached the singles final of the 1952 U.S. Open.
“I’d say they were the first big superstars,” said Jim Martz, longtime publisher of Florida Tennis magazine and editor of a book chronicling the first 50 years of the USTA’s Florida section.
Mulloy previously coached the University of Miami tennis team, where Pancho Segura won three straight NCAA singles titles from 1943-45 and went on to a 15-year pro career.
Florida tennis really took off, though, with the emergence of Fort Lauderdale’s Chris Evert. One of five siblings who all won Orange Bowl junior titles, Chris reached the U.S. Open semifinals as a 16-year-old amateur, launching a career that would produce 18 Grand Slam crowns and 157 singles titles in all.
“Her coattails brought so many players,” Martz said. “Florida must at one time have had half of the top 20 women’s players, who all came up with Chrissie.”
Florida, too, played a minor role in the famed 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match in which Billie Jean King defeated 55-year-old former U.S. Open and Wimbledon champion (and noted hustler) Bobby Riggs.
Riggs had a place in Pompano Beach, where he spent more time promoting the event than getting ready.
“Gardnar said they were going to go out and train,” Martz recalled, “but he wasn’t really training.”
Though Florida doesn’t host as many tour events as it once did, the Miami Open remains one of the schedule’s jewels.
Launched in 1985, founder Butch Buchholz patterned it just like a Grand Slam event — two weeks with men and women both on site, with doubles also part of the docket.
“At the time, it wasn’t politically welcomed,” Buchholz said. “The ATP felt the men should play one week; the women play the other. But I didn’t want to do that.”
Buchholz proved to be ahead of his time. Combined events now also exist in California, Madrid and Rome.
Florida was Buchholz’s immediate choice, allowing coverage to make all the newspapers east of the Mississippi. It also was ideal for European and South American television.
After starting in Delray Beach, the Open enjoyed a 25-year run on Key Biscayne. After an impasse with Key Biscayne leaders over stadium improvements, the event relocated in 2019 to the grounds of the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium.
“Key Biscayne was nice and quaint,” said Buchholz, who keeps close ties even after selling the event to IMG. “Now at Hard Rock, it’s a big, big event. The grounds that they’ve created are world-class. It will continue to grow.”
The concept of top talent raising each other’s games was the basis for Bollettieri’s brainchild, along with creating a year-round operation.
He began at the Colony Beach Hotel on Longboat Key, where he soon encountered a small but powerful 13-year-old from upstate New York on a tennis vacation.
“This kid wrapped the racquet around his head,” recalled Bollettieri, now 91.
In those days, the standard tennis forehand finished with the racquet pointing at the target. Jimmy Arias took a full follow-through, akin to a baseball swing. It was the prototype for what became known as the “Bollettieri Forehand.”
Bollettieri told Arias about his academy plans — school in the morning, tennis in the afternoons — and offered a scholarship.
“I went home and said I was going to Florida,” recalled Arias, now IMG Academy’s director of tennis. “My dad said, ‘No, you’re not.’ I told him I was going to Florida or I was going to quit tennis.”
Arias did quit tennis, which lasted two days before his father relented. That summer, the teen helped recruit other top players.
“I went to the national tournaments and talked to the top 20 kids in the nation,” he said. “I was a salesman, but in a selfish way. I wanted good players with me. We got a bunch of players to sign up.”
Players lived with coaches — Bollettieri himself had 10 under his roof — until things got too crowded. Eventually, benefactors loaned Bollettieri $2 million to buy 40 acres of tomato fields in Bradenton. Critics shook their heads.
“Not just a few people, a lot of people,” Bollettieri said. “You have to be crazy to do what I did. But I did something people said could not be done.”
Around that same time, Macci was relocating from Ohio to the Greenlefe Resort in Haines City, south of Orlando. That’s where he developed Tommy Ho into a dominant junior, while Capriati won the U.S. 18-and-under title at age 12 and turned pro just shy of her 14th birthday.
That’s how he got the call from Richard Williams.
“He wanted me to come to see his girls,” Macci recalled. “I told him I’d either see them at a junior tournament or they can come to the academy. He says, ‘If you come to Compton, I promise I won’t get you shot.’”
Macci made the trip, riding with the Williamses to “East Compton Hills Country Club” — a public court in a tough part of town, flanked by a basketball court.
When the group got out of the car to cross the basketball court, he said, “it parts like the Red Sea. All these people knew of them, and they kind of protected the court for them.” Nothing about the girls overly impressed Macci, though — until they started playing competitive points.
“Right then and there, the whole landscape changed,” Macci said. “Their footwork improved dramatically. Popcorn popped, extra butter. I never saw two little girls try so hard to get to a ball. It was like a burning rage. Once we kept score, it was different.”
An agreement was struck. That summer, the Williamses left California for the Sunshine State.
“The best weekend vacation and decision I’ve made in my life,” Macci said.
Over time, all that accumulation of talent in the Florida created a tournament proving ground unseen anywhere else.
“I have vivid memories of going to different tournaments every weekend, driving to Orlando or down the road to Miami,” said Jesse Levine, who grew up in Boca Raton and later attended Bolliettieri’s academy. He cracked the world’s top 70 as a professional.
Said Blackman: “You can play a local tournament, and in the first round you can play a kid from Russia, the second round you play a kid from South America, then you play two kids from the States. Having all that competition here makes Florida juniors really tough.”
Andre Silva, a former ATP executive who now runs The Players Championship on the PGA Tour, mentioned a friend in Cleveland who will be relocating to Florida this summer to boost his son’s game.
“He needed to be able to get around good kids,” Silva said. “The best are playing against the best. And in tennis, unlike golf, you are measuring yourself against the person on the other side of the net.”
After Fish moved to Boca Raton, he found himself high school teammates with Roddick and Levine. And none of them were No. 1 on the Boca Prep roster — that belonged to Israeli-born Ytai Abougzir, who won an Australian Open boys’ doubles title.
“The competition is brutal,” Macci said. “You’re pushed. You’re forced to look at development through a different lens. You may be No. 1 in the Midwest, but you may be No. 50 in Florida.”
Or it may be hard to get noticed. Danielle Collins, who lost the Australian Open final to Ash Barty this past January, grew up in a working-class family in St. Petersburg and had to limit her tournament entries.
“I just didn’t have the money to do that,” Collins told reporters at the 2018 Miami Open. “I was kind of forced to play tournaments that were more within our budget.”
Collins, who briefly attended IMG Academy, went the college route and won two NCAA singles titles at Virginia before turning pro.
And that doesn’t approach the tale of Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner and former world No. 1 who spent many formative years bouncing around Broward County’s courts.
“She was almost in my back yard a few years ago, and I didn’t know she was there,” Martz said. “But it turned out nobody else did, either. I called a couple of local pros — ‘Yeah, I coached her. She wasn’t anything special.’”
Osaka went through six coaches before finding her stride with ProWorld Tennis Academy in Delray Beach in her mid-teens. She later spent time at the Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton. “There could be a bunch of other Osakas all over Florida, and we don’t even know about them,” Martz said.
Of course, that’s because there are plenty we do know about. A check of the latest ATP and WTA rankings shows five of the top 20 on each side have a connection to Florida.
“In other places, it’s challenging to find different people to practice with,” said Levine, who has coached Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula. “In Florida, that’s never a problem.”
Not only are Collins and Pegula joined by fellow Americans Coco Gauff (Delray Beach) and Reilly Opelka (Delray Beach), but the international side is robust.
Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz both are based at Saddlebrook Resort near Tampa, where Fish once made his home. Vika Azarenka of Belarus and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini have settled in Boca Raton; Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and Japan’s Kei Nishikori have bases in Bradenton. Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has turned up at different places. Though nailing down an exact number has been elusive, the consensus is at least 80 top pros come to Florida when not competing.
“It’s hard to track,” IMG’s Ayme said. “But I’ll tell you right now that before the big tournaments, we could see 25 people or more (at IMG) that are in the main draw of any one of those events.”
Now add to that the USTA National Campus, where top Americans at all levels can get an extra level of training under the USTA’s watchful eye.
“You see 11- and 12-year-olds, you see wheelchair players, you see collegiate players, you see older juniors, you see pros,” Blackman said. “They have the ability to be here at the same time, and that creates a kind of inspirational, motivational energy that’s really unique.”
Blackman believes the facility has played a role in a recent rise among American men, where Opelka and Sebastian Korda (Bradenton) are among six players age 24 or younger now ranked among the top 40 in the world.
Nor does anyone see the cycle slowing down, even as tennis grows even more global.
“You have kids from Russia and South America and all over the world coming here to train and play,” Blackman said. “They’re all coming to you, and it’s the best of the best. I think that’s a huge advantage that we’ll continue to take advantage of in Florida.”
Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
