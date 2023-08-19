Churchgoers find new ways to pay tithes

Walking into Live Oaks Community Church’s Woodridge campus in Oxford, one will be quick to notice “The Bag.”
“That’s what we call our collection plate,” Lead Pastor Chris Holck said.
“The Bag” continues to fill up each and every weekend at the church, three years after the pandemic changed everything about tithing. I can say our giving never declined during or after COVID,” Holck said. “Our congregants continued to tithe even if they had to adapt to a new method.”
When houses of worship switched to online services and gathering, congregants also had to learn different ways to tithe, or give. Passing the plate was out, while learning how to tithe through websites and apps like Tithe.ly and EasyTithe were in.
Some congregants mailed checks to the churches, while others drove to church offices, which stayed open with skeletal staffs during the pandemic, to drop off envelopes and checks every week.
“We should always give out of love for Jesus,” said Pastor Mark Schulz, of Open Bible Lutheran Church in Oxford.
A 2023 Lifeway Research survey of American Protestant churchgoers showed 77% of those polled believe tithing is a biblical command that still applies today. The number is down from 83% in a 2017 poll, but still high.
“Giving 10% of your earnings to God is still a widespread standard among churchgoers,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research. “The small decline in considering tithing a command appears to be more from a lack of teaching on the subject than a rejection of such teaching.”
As for how people tithe, 53% of those surveyed give cash at church, while 30% give a check. About 1 in 4 surveyed give electronically through a church’s website, while 9% tithe through an app or by texting. The poll allowed participants to give more than one answer.
And as people get more comfortable with tithing electronically, the number of people doing so is rising. The 23% of those surveyed who give electronically through a church website this year is more than double the number from 2017; while the 14% polled who tithe through a bank is almost triple the number from six years ago.
At Open Bible Lutheran Church, Pastor Mark Schulz said congregants have quickly embraced online tithing.
“We have an app that you can get at the Apple Store, as well as a website where congregational members can give online, and they did,” he said. “When the church re-opened for indoor worship, we placed an offering box outside our sanctuary where members could give their offering gifts.”
But Open Bible Lutheran put a halt on having ushers pass the collection plate during services. Schulz said there is a reason that’s no longer part of the church.
“I never really liked passing the plate, because there could be some guilt motivation when one gives,” he said. “As the offering basket passes you by, you may feel you have to put something in, or others around may think you don’t care. Guilt should never be the motivator.”
At Live Oaks Community Church, Holck notes a majority of its congregants tithe online or through the mail.
“At this time, we have 62% of our giving coming in online or through the mail, meaning the other 38% is taken in during actual collection at our two campuses in Oxford and Wildwood,” he said. “Our congregants have been quite enthusiastic about adopting new methods to tithe.”
And while passing the plate came to a halt during COVID, it has resumed at a number of houses of worship. Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Oxford, for instance, passes its donation baskets to congregants during regular and special offerings at worship.
When COVID-19 shut down the Chapel of Christian Faith to indoor worship, the Villages church was quick to react, providing a secure drop-off process for giving envelopes. That option remains in operation today.
“We still have a secure drop-off process outside of normal business hours and folks still use that,” said Patti Johnson, wife of Chapel of Christian Faith Pastor Keith Johnson. “Most of our giving comes through the giving boxes in the church or, if traveling or snowbirds, through the mail.”
Like Open Bible Lutheran, the Chapel of Christian Faith does not plan to bring back passing the plate during worship services. Johnson said a majority of its giving is done onsite during Sunday worship.
“Because of our demographics, we do not have a lot of activity for our online giving option, although some have moved to that,” she said. “We do have some that have switched to online giving.”
How people tithe may be changing depending on the house of worship, but what hasn’t, according to Open Bible Lutheran Pastor Mark Schulz, is the act of tithing as a whole.
“An offering box outside the sanctuary allows one to give weekly, once every two weeks or even once a month,” he said. “Some retirees give a lump sum once a month when they receive their Social Security or pension checks.”
