Churches take Easter outdoors

Live Oaks Community Church was one of the relatively new kids on The Villages block in 2017, when Senior Pastor Chris Holck decided to rent The Villages Polo Club for an Easter sunrise service. “It was a risky idea, that’s for sure,” Holck said. “Live Oaks was not well known at the time.” More than 250 golf carts showed up that Easter Sunday to attend the service. And while Holck doesn’t know how many people will be in attendance for the church’s outdoor Easter service this Sunday at its Woodridge campus in Oxford, he is hoping for the best. “We’ll have the service at The Grove, and people can watch the service from the comfort of their cars and golf carts,” he said. “We’ll also set up some chairs for those who want to step outside and sit by the stage.”
Live Oaks is one of at least 10 area churches offering an outdoor sunrise service on Easter Sunday.
“The music and message of Easter and the great outdoors will be on display during our sunrise service,” Holck said. “It will probably be shorter than our indoor services, probably 40 minutes or so in length.”
Hope Lutheran Church plans outdoor sunrise worship at all three of its campuses on Easter morning. Senior Pastor the Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean said the church was able to hold similar services last year, including one in the South Villages for the first time.
“It wasn’t huge due to the pandemic, but we are expecting larger crowds at all three locations this year,” he said. “We’ve also scheduled all three sunrise worship services to start 15 minutes later than last year, so that may encourage more people as well.”
MacLean described the Easter sunrise service as his second favorite of the year behind Christmas Eve.
“It’s a little bit lighter, much more peaceful and calm,” he said. “There’s something incredible about watching the sun rise during the service, especially as we celebrate Jesus rising from the dead.”
MacLean also said congregants can expect a more “participatory” feeling at Hope Lutheran’s Easter sunrise services than traditional Sunday worship.
“It’s less liturgical, and people have more opportunities to express joy,” he said. “It’s a very vibrant, wonderful morning.”
Northside Christian Church in Fruitland Park is planning a lakefront Easter worship service at 7 a.m. Sunday. Northside Christian Pastor Eddie Wicker said there is a lake behind the sanctuary where the congregation will gather.
“We’ve had lakeside events in the past, and our congregation always enjoys them,” he said. “We will have someone directing traffic to the lakefront to help visitors who are checking out our church for the first time.”
Northside Christian also will debut a Resurrection Vespers Celebration Service at 6 p.m. Sunday night.
“There will be congregational singing, special music performances, poetry and Scripture readings, Communion, special prayer times, and sermonettes throughout the service,” Wicker said. “After all, the resurrection of Jesus was the beginning of a celebration for victory over death and eternal life for us all.”
A few churches are taking their outdoor Easter worship on the road. Community United Methodist Church will hold a sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. outside the Fruitland Park Public Library. Those interested in attending are asked to bring their own chairs.
And New Song Community Church will set up shop at Log Cabin Park, 106 U.S. Highway 27/441 in Lady Lake, for a 7 a.m. Easter sunrise service.
“The public is invited to attend the service, but we ask that they bring their own chairs,” New Song Pastor Tom Ash said. “Following the service, there will be a free continental breakfast at the park. We will also have indoor worship at our sanctuary at 10 a.m.”
First Baptist Church of Lady Lake will get a head start on Easter sunrise worship, hosting one in front of its sanctuary at 6 a.m. The church also will offer breakfast following worship.
“We will also present a concert during our 10 a.m. indoor worship service featuring our church choir,” First Baptist Lady Lake Pastor Paul Harsh said.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
