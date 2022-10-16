Churches step up after Ian

When Sunday worship typically comes to a close at United Church in Wildwood, congregants leave Wildwood Elementary School’s cafeteria and head to their vehicles.
But this past Sunday was different, as congregants spent time filling a trailer with supplies for people in southwest Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Less than an hour after worship had ended, United Church Pastor Tim Miller and others began their journey to Fort Myers, supplies in hand.
“This is a time to come together and help those in need,” Miller said. “We are blessed that so many people offered to help.”
United Church is one of several area houses of worship that are helping Florida residents affected by the storm that devastated the state. How they help may differ, but all are passionate about assisting their fellow man.
Miller and his wife are affiliated with the Cajun Navy, a volunteer group that offers disaster relief assistance. When they learned that the Cajun Navy would be helping out in the Fort Myers area, Miller knew the church and the community would be helping, too.
“There are a lot of things the people of southwest Florida need, and we wanted to do what we could to help,” he said. “We quickly reached out to local business leaders to see if we could set up donation drop-off locations. They were all very enthusiastic about helping out.”
United Church set up donation stations at The Villages Insurance location in Brownwood Paddock Square, T&D Pool & Spa Construction in Wildwood and other parts of Lake and Sumter counties.
“We had people drop off cleaning supplies, canned food, baby items, pet food, health supplies and more,” Miller said. “When we asked for assistance, the community stepped up without issue.”
Staff and congregants at Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park also went to Fort Myers. The group traveled to the area as part of Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit providing food, supplies and humanitarian services to those in need.
“Convoy of Hope has trucks stationed throughout Florida as well as warehouses,” said Pastor Chuck Padgett, of Trinity Assembly of God. “We helped Convoy of Hope distribute food into communities affected by Ian.”
Dozens of congregants from Church of the Lakes in Leesburg traveled to Wauchula on Wednesday to help deliver and distribute food and supplies collected earlier in the week.
“We opened our worship and youth building to collect tools, trash bags, safety supplies and other items to go to Wauchula,” said Church of the Lakes lead pastor Mike Matheny. “We had around 50 people signed up to head to Wauchula, and several of them were up before sunrise to load the trailers with supplies.”
And the Church of the Lakes group did not just drop off the supplies and leave. Participants stayed on site and helped wherever it was needed.
“We went to an elementary school and area homes to clear debris,” Matheny said. “We had a group that went to a distribution center to organize all of the supplies. Everyone has been great and we’re blessed for the help.”
Matheny added that he and others spoke with area residents about what they saw during and after Ian hit the area.
“We helped out one woman who showed us a video of waist-deep water floating past her house,” he said. “There were items from people she didn’t know that were floating in the water past her home.”
First Baptist Church of Leesburg had an 11-person disaster relief team work in Fort Myers, while the Ocala Florida Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had several of its members work on cleanup efforts in Cape Coral.
New Covenant United Methodist Church encouraged its congregation to help those affected by Ian by putting together and donating “Flood Buckets.”
“Flood Buckets are cleaning kits for the United Methodist Committee on Relief,” said Brad Collins, communications director for New Covenant UMC. “The Flood Buckets help people affected by hurricanes and floods to begin the process of cleaning up afterward.”
Congregants were asked to either assemble a Flood Bucket or make an in-person or online donation for a cleaning kit. Each Flood Bucket includes cleaning supplies, insect repellent, clothespins, a clothesline, trash bags, respirator dust masks, work gloves and other items.
“The actual bucket is a 5-gallon round bucket with a resealable lid,” Collins said. “Flood Buckets were collected and assembled from Oct. 3 to 9.”By Oct. 6, New Covenant UMC had collected over 100 buckets and more than $20,000 in financial donations.
“The buckets were distributed across southwest Florida the week of Oct. 9,” Collins said. “All money donated went toward hurricane relief.”
The Florida-Bahamas Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, whose member churches include Hope Lutheran Church and Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, currently is focused on providing financial relief to hurricane survivors across Florida. Neither the synod nor the ELCA have asked area churches to send volunteers to the area at this time.
“They are telling us that money is the only way to help right now,” said the Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean, senior pastor for Hope Lutheran, in a message to congregants. “The first responders are saying the places are not stable. That means there are regions that have seen so much damage it’s not safe for volunteers to go into.”
Hope Lutheran’s Endowment Fund recently approved a $5,000 grant to the Florida-Bahamas Synod’s hurricane relief fund, and the church is encouraging its congregation to match that amount.
“By giving through the Florida-Bahamas Synod, you are ensuring your gifts will go directly to those in need here in Florida,” MacLean said.
Lake Deaton United Methodist Church at the southern end of The Villages launched a collection drive to benefit Hope Partnership, a Kissimmee-based group that works to end homelessness and poverty in Central Florida. Over the next few weeks, church officials will be collecting donated items and bringing them to Hope Partnership to distribute.
“Due to flooding in the area, there are a number of people who lost their apartments and are now homeless,” said the Rev. Jim Divine of Lake Deaton UMC. “We will do what we can to help them.”
Fairway Christian Church in The Villages is pairing with International Disaster Emergency Service to help those affected by Ian. The church is collecting monetary donations that will go directly to IDES for hurricane relief.
A few local churches also used the collection plate to get the word out about helping the survivors of Ian. Celebration Baptist Church of Leesburg donated its entire Sunday offering from Oct. 2 to Florida Baptist Disaster Relief to assist on projects on both Florida coasts, while St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood held a second collection during Masses Saturday and today to help those recovering from Ian.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.