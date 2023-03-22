Churches serve up fun with pickleball

Ray DiTirro was known around The Villages for being a pickleball instructor, but about a year and half ago, he got a request that would change his focus.
“Lake Deaton United Methodist Church asked me to set up a pickleball outreach ministry,” the Village of Pinellas resident said. “In less than two years, we already had around 220 people on our pickleball roster.”
Lake Deaton UMC is one of a handful of local churches that has turned a popular local activity into outreach, offering fun and fellowship to those looking to find a game, learn the rules and make friends. What makes Lake Deaton UMC’s pickleball ministry a bit unusual is that it doesn’t meet on any of the more than 200 pickleball courts available at recreation centers in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Instead, players gather at the church’s sanctuary, which is converted into three pickleball courts during the week.
“We like to say we play pickleball four times a week, then we allow the pastors to hold worship services there Saturdays and Sundays,” DiTirro said with a laugh. “We have the basic definition of pickleball lines and portable nets that we use when we play at the Church Life Center.”
Playing pickleball inside a church may be unique
to The Villages, but there are a handful of churches in Florida and across the country that offer pickleball courts for their congregants and the community.
Pickleheads.com, a website devoted to all things pickleball, notes that courts also can be found at both Church of the Palms in Sarasota and Christian Church in the Wildwood in Weeki Wachee.
Most weeks, Lake Deaton UMC’s pickleball outreach meets Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tuesdays feature men’s, women’s, co-ed and beginner’s play and classes while Thursday evening is open to all levels.
“For beginner’s gatherings, I offer lessons on the basics of the game,” DiTirro said. “I’ve also found that more than a few visitors will tour the church grounds, ask questions about Lake Deaton UMC and attend a weekend service down the line. Several players never realized this church existed until they started playing pickleball here.”
Pickleball is part of Lake Deaton UMC’s growing sports ministry program, which also includes golf, volleyball, yoga and other exercise activities.
“The sports ministry program emphasizes three tenets — physical health, mental acuity and spiritual renewal,” said the Rev. Jim Divine of Lake Deaton UMC. “These activities are also a great way to invite a friend or neighbor and participate.”
Drop by Burnsed Recreation on a Sunday afternoon, and chances are members of Live Oaks Community Church’s pickleball outreach are there, playing the game they love and learning about their faith along the way.
Steve Eaton, of the Village of Fernandina, has been leading the outreach in some form for close to six years.
“We tend to run one pod for a two-hour session, so that’s about six pickleball courts,” he said. “We’ve used a number of recreation centers over the years, and all have been wonderful hosts.”
Eaton said it’s common to have around 30 or more people participate in a gathering during snowbird season, with the numbers dropping slightly over the summer.
“We invite people from all levels to play and make friends,” he said.
Eaton describes himself as a guide for the outreach. From time to time, visitors will approach him to ask about Live Oaks Community. More than once, a Villager who has talked to Eaton about the church will eventually become a regular worship member.
“If a visitor asks, we tell them about the church, and I talk to them about Christ,” he said. “I’ll also bring along several different kinds of pickleball paddles to show what makes them different and allow them to try one or two out.”
Learn more about Lake Deaton United Methodist Church’s program at lakedeatonumc.com/recreation and Live Oaks Community’s pickleball outreach at liveoakschurch.org.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.