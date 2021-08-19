Churches plant congregations in south villages

As The Villages expands, so does the range of houses of worship in the area. Several churches have opened around the community this year. Village Christian Church currently meets every Sunday morning at the Old Mill Playhouse, while the Villages Orthodox Church holds court at the Hampton Inn off County Road 466. AIM to Change, planted by First Baptist Church at The Villages, gathers once a month at the Brownwood Hotel and Spa. Now, another church is making the Brownwood Hotel home.
LIFE Church Assembly of God, based in Fruitland Park, recently launched LIFE Church Villages, with worship taking place at 6 p.m. Saturdays at the Hereford Meeting Room of the hotel, 3003 Brownwood Blvd. in The Villages.
“We started in July with a few test services with members of the Fruitland Park congregation participating,” said Marty Morelli, senior pastor at LIFE Church AOG. “Now we’re ready for The Villages and neighboring communities to check us out.”
LIFE Church describes itself as a multigenerational group of people committed to serving and worshiping Jesus. Morelli said launching a campus in the south Villages is part of the church’s efforts to get its message out to the area.
“Our main campus in Fruitland Park is in the center of it all — south of Ocala, north of Leesburg and close to The Villages,” he said. “We had three services in July at Brownwood that attracted a healthy number of curiosity seekers in addition to our regulars from the Fruitland Park campus. Now it’s time to get the word out about LIFE Church to The Villages.”
And there is plenty to talk about at LIFE Church. A quick visit to the church’s website at lifechurchag.net finds opportunities for everybody, regardless of age. Children can participate in Sunday school and have a choir to call their own. For more than eight years, LIFE Church’s La Vida ministry has been reaching out to the Spanish-speaking community of Central Florida. And Morelli himself plays an important role in the church’s Best Years Fellowship (BYF) ministry.
“BYF is for all our congregants 55 years of age and older,” he said. “They are dedicated to strengthening spiritual growth in Jesus and building relationships with others through outreach and monthly activities.”
And every week, LIFE Church posts a video showcasing all the events happening at the church. The videos are typically hosted by the church’s youth pastor, Mark LoGuidice, who enthusiastically promotes the church and its activities. Over the past few weeks, LIFE Church Villages has played a major part in his announcements.
“Some incredible things are happening at LIFE Church Villages,” LoGuidice told viewers this past Sunday. “We hope you can be there every Saturday night.”
Village Christian Church started holding services in January at Mystic Ice Cream in Fruitland Park, but eventually, the congregation got too big for Mystic, forcing the church’s lead pastor, Mark Ingmire, to seek a new home.
“We are a church whose goal is discipleship to an ever-growing Villages population, so I wanted to make sure our new home would be in The Villages,” he said. “It took some time, but we eventually found a home.”
That new home is the Old Mill Playhouse at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. Worship services take place at 10 a.m. Sundays inside Auditorium 5 of the theater.
“Congregants can walk into the auditorium, take a seat and enjoy worship,” Ingmire said. “We launched with a soft opening on July 4, and are planning an official grand opening in September.”
Initial services took place at Ingmire’s house last fall, followed by gatherings at Hibiscus Recreation Center and Mystic Ice Cream. Over time, interest in the church grew. Today, the church averages between 30 to 35 people for in-person worship.
“With social distancing and safety protocols inside the auditorium, we can safely seat around 120 people for a service,” Ingmire said. “Villagers who attend one of our services are going to hear a message from God’s Word. They will experience a group of people who value connectivity, who appreciate the people who are with us.”
Those who can’t attend a service at Old Mill Playhouse do have the option of watching the service virtually on the church’s website.
The Villages Orthodox Church also opened its doors this past July at the Hampton Inn & Suites Lady Lake/The Villages. Prior to the church’s launch, many of its congregants traveled 45 minutes to Inverness for the Divine Liturgy at St. Raphael of Brooklyn Orthodox Church, which is part of the Orthodox Church in America.
“For most Villagers, that meant attending Sunday worship required at least three hours of your time,” said Stanley Borowski, a Village of Ashland resident and president of The Villages Orthodox Church Council. “It was especially difficult for those who have trouble traveling long distances.”
Borowski and other Orthodox Christian Villagers launched efforts a few years back to plant a mission church in or near The Villages. The group worked with St. Raphael, as well as the Orthodox Church in America’s Diocese of the South, to make it happen.
Things moved slowly for a while, in part due to COVID-19. But the church council was able to find a temporary home at the Hampton Inn. The council also has a priest-in-charge in the Rev. John Chudik, who spent 19 years at St. Mark Orthodox Church in Bradenton.
“I’m somewhat new to The Villages, but I know the Orthodox community there is very supportive of the church and its mission,” he said. “The Orthodox Church in America’s Diocese of the South is a very mission-oriented diocese, and we are very open and excited to share our faith.”
The Villages Orthodox Church holds Vespers at 6 p.m. Saturdays and Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Prior to Sunday Liturgy, a prayer service, or “Hours,” takes place that lasts around 15 minutes.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
