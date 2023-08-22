Leaders at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages are not letting proximity stop them from helping people affected by the devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
“As members of the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church, we understand the long-term consequences of a natural disaster,” said the Rev. Harold Hendren of New Covenant UMC. “When we read about the fires, we knew that the loss of life, property and historical treasures were devastating.”
New Covenant UMC is among many area churches finding ways to help victims of the Maui wildfires, which began Aug. 8 and had killed at least 114 people as of Monday. Given the distance and travel required to physically be on the island, churches, congregants and others are assisting through their wallets.
Member churches of the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church, including New Covenant UMC, are being asked to donate to the “Cal-Pac Fund,” set up by the California Pacific United Methodist Annual Conference. There are four United Methodist churches in Hawaii. One of those churches, Lahaina United Methodist, was destroyed in the fires.
“I really don’t have the words to express the grief that I am feeling now,” wrote the Rev. John Crewe of Lahaina UMC on the church’s website. “With the grief, however, I detect a lifeline of hope. I know that my church has never been just the building. You are the church, and I am honored to be your pastor. My focus now is ministering to you, wherever you have been scattered.”
Churches that are part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orlando are participating in a special collection over the next few weekends to help those affected. They include St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages, which holds its special collection this Saturday and Sunday; and both St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, which have scheduled special collections for Sept. 2-3.
“The funds collected in this special appeal will be used to support the efforts of the official relief agencies of the U.S. Catholic Church, Catholic Charities USA and/or Catholic Relief Services,” said Krysten Harris, media coordinator for St. Vincent de Paul Catholic. “They and their local agencies respond to immediate emergency needs for such necessities as water, food, shelter and medical care, and aid in long-term rebuilding and recovery efforts.”
Hope Lutheran Church and other local congregations in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America are encouraging members to donate to Lutheran Disaster Response, the ELCA’s disaster relief arm. Congregants also were asked to bring monetary donations for Maui during worship services at all three of Hope Lutheran’s campuses this past weekend.
“Lutheran Disaster Response is currently communicating with the ECLA’s Pacifica Synod about how best to aid those impacted by the tragic fires on Maui,” said the Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean of Hope Lutheran Church. “Please join us in praying for all those on Maui.”
Lutheran Church Charities, part of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, is urging its members to send financial donations to those in need in Maui. LCMS churches in The Villages area include Amazing Grace Lutheran in Oxford and Trinity Lutheran in Summerfield.
“The greatest need is for financial donations to help the people of Maui,” said the Rev. Chris Singer, president and CEO of Lutheran Church Charities. “They do not have the ability to take in any more donations of items.”
At North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, congregants are being encouraged to donate to the Presbyterian Church USA’s disaster relief arm, Presbyterian Disaster Response. There are no PCUSA congregations on Maui, but the church is helping out through National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, made up of organizations aimed at mitigating and alleviating the impact of disasters.
Presbyterian Disaster Response also is working with the Hawaii Conference of United Church of Christ, whose members include 23 churches on Maui. The United Church of Christ has launched a special appeal to provide essential items and long-term support to the people of Hawaii.
“We know that the needs are both immediate and long-term. We accompany our siblings in Hawaii now and in the days, weeks and months to come.” wrote Peter Makari, transitional executive for Wider Church Ministries, part of United Church of Christ, on Facebook.
Convoy of Hope, a disaster relief organization affiliated with the Assemblies of God, is on the ground in Maui, providing relief supplies to residents and assessing needs. Financial donations are also being accepted through the organization’s website.
But regardless of denomination, the power of prayer for the people of Hawaii is strong for many area houses of worship. When asked by someone on Facebook if his church is praying for Maui, Pastor Tim Miller of United Church in Wildwood was quick to reply with “Absolutely we do!”
“Join us in praying for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Maui,” added the Rev. Jeffrey Hosmer of North Lake Presbyterian in Lady Lake.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com
