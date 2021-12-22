Churches open their doors for Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching, churches in and around The Villages will be open for large congregations and worship events Friday and Saturday. “Last year’s Christmas services were very truncated and socially distant,” the Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean, of Hope Lutheran Church, said about the impact COVID-19 made. “This year, our Christmas services will be homecoming events for the Hope Lutheran community.” Hope Lutheran plans 10 Christmas worship services spread across its three campuses, including six at its Central Campus in The Villages. St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages plans eight Masses over Christmas Eve and Day, while St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church in Wildwood will hold six Christmas Masses.
Live Oaks Community Church will use Christmas Eve to mark the opening of the new worship center at its Woodridge Campus in Oxford, located behind Walmart. Services are scheduled for 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Friday.
“We’ve been looking forward to this new worship center for many years,” said Chris Holck, lead pastor at Live Oaks Community. “We began construction more than a year ago, and Christmas Eve is a great day to celebrate the holiday and see the new worship center.”
The new worship center is twice as large as the previous one, Holck said, and features theater seating, a gently sloped floor for better sight lines, a large LED screen for presentations and a state-of-the-art sound system.
“We will have a formal dedication of the new worship center on Jan. 16,” Holck said. “There will be two dedications that day at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.”
Live Oaks’ Southern Oaks Campus in Wildwood also will host a Christmas service at 4:30 p.m. Friday. But with Christmas falling on a Saturday, Live Oaks and other area churches are modifying their weekend worship schedules. Live Oaks will not hold services at Southern Oaks on Saturday and Sunday. Hope Lutheran’s Central Campus plans a 9 a.m. Christmas Day service but has called off Saturday afternoon and evening services.
A few area churches opted to get a head start on Christmas by holding special worship services this past Sunday, including Open Door Community Church and StartingPoint Church, both in Summerfield, and First Baptist Church of Lady Lake. Church at the Springs plans early “Christmas at the Springs” services Thursday at both its Villages campus in Lady Lake and its main location in Ocala.
For a number of churches, Christmas worship will be an opportunity to introduce or re-introduce themselves to The Villages and surrounding communities following nearly two years of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes Morning Star Cowboy Church, which has scheduled a 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service at the Grand Oaks Resort in Weirsdale.
“Christmas is a time for friends, families, neighbors and communities to come together,” said Pastor Mark Gould of Morning Star Cowboy Church. “With many visitors coming to the Grand Oaks Resort this Christmas, as well as families coming to The Villages and neighboring communities to visit loved ones, this is a great opportunity to come together for a church service.”
North Lake Presbyterian Church is hosting three worship services on Christmas Eve. The Rev. Jeffrey Hosmer, senior pastor, said North Lake will offer something for everybody at all three services.
“Our contemporary Christmas Eve service will be at 5 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall, while traditional worship takes place at 7 and 9 p.m. in the sanctuary,” he said. “All services are family friendly and feature an original Christmas Eve story called ‘Counted.’” One of the newest churches in the area, Seven Rivers Villages in Wildwood, will not meet on Christmas Eve or Day, but that doesn’t mean its congregants are shut out of worship.
“We are joining forces with Seven Rivers Presbyterian’s main campus in Lecanto to hold Christmas worship there at 3 and 5 p.m. Friday,” said the Rev. Stephen Speaks, of Seven Rivers Villages. “We will resume regular worship at Wildwood Community Center on Jan. 2.” In several Christian denominations, a Midnight Mass is a tradition of Christmas that takes place around the time Christmas Eve becomes Christmas Day.
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Ocala is offering a genuine Midnight Mass, with hymn caroling starting at 11:30 p.m. Friday. St. Paul Catholic Church in Leesburg has scheduled a late Mass for 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, while Hope Lutheran’s final Christmas Eve service takes place at 10 p.m. on its Central Campus.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
