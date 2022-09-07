Churches lift spirits with concert series

When the Rev. James Taylor became rector of St. George Episcopal Church in January, he saw that the church he was leading was a special one. A particular outreach program he liked was the church’s annual concert series. “What a wonderful way to introduce St. George Episcopal to the community and to bring excellent music to the area,” he said. But the concert series, which launched in 2019, was hampered in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic with cancellations, postponements and audience restrictions becoming the norm.
Now, St. George Episcopal is looking to get back to its pre-pandemic schedule, announcing a 2022-23 concert series with five shows and the hope of full houses in the sanctuary.
“We are blessed to have the ability to open the entire sanctuary to concertgoers once again,” Taylor said. “The concert series is a great opportunity for music lovers to check out a variety of talented artists, some of whom have performed all over the world.”
St. George Episcopal
St. George Episcopal is one of a handful of churches offering concerts and concert series, some of which will last into 2023. The shows are an opportunity for the houses of worship to open their doors to members of the community who may not know about the church or could be hesitant about stepping inside a sanctuary. The 2022-23 St. George Concert Series begins Sept. 18 with a 4 p.m. show by organist John Lowe, who may be best known locally for directing the Village Voices choral group. He also serves as music director for Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Gainesville.
“The concert series began as a way to celebrate the acquisition of an Allen organ for our church,” said Dale Dreps, of St. George Episcopal. “John Lowe is a longtime friend of St. George Episcopal who performed in our first concert series.”
Tickets for the Lowe concert are $20 each and are available for purchase now at the church, 1250 Paige Place in The Villages, during regular business hours.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Oxford got a head start on its 2022-23 concert series Aug. 20 with a show and album release party by Faith’s Call.
The group was born at First Baptist Oxford and features the church’s worship pastor, Richard Alderman, as a member.
“Our group came together through church to sing Christian music,” Alderman said. “We sing a variety of genres at our shows, but if it relays the message of hope and faith, we will sing it.”
Faith’s Call first performed last year to open a concert at First Baptist Oxford for Christian singer Lauren Talley and will appear again with her at the church Nov. 5.
Other well-known Christian artists scheduled to appear at First Baptist Oxford’s concert series, which runs through April 9, include GloryWay, The Sound and Joseph Habedank.
“There are so many worship opportunities through this concert series,” Alderman said. “And the shows are open to the community, regardless of church membership.”
For more information on First Baptist Church of Oxford’s concert series, call 352-748-2392.
Village of Faith Baptist Church
Another local house of worship holding concerts this fall is Village of Faith Baptist Church in Wildwood.
Its schedule includes The Sound on Oct. 7 as well as Karen Peck and New River on Nov. 11.
“A concert or a simple hymn during a service can change the lives of congregants, inspire them to get closer to Jesus and encourage them to seek a church to call home,” said Kevin Pledger, worship pastor at Village of Faith Baptist and an accomplished musician and songwriter. “At Village of Faith Baptist, we work hard to provide quality music as part of the overall church experience.”
Ticket information on the Village of Faith Baptist shows is located at vofpeople.com.
Trinity Assembly of God
Congregants and others visiting Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park have been treated this year to regular concerts by Florida-based gospel quartet Simple Faith. The group has performed once a month at Trinity AOG since January and will play there again Sept. 24 and Oct. 22.
“Audiences love what Simple Faith brings to the stage,” said Chuck Padgett, pastor of Trinity Assembly of God. “We are blessed that this music ministry has made our church a regular stop on its tours.”
