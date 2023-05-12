Churches host celebrations for graduates

Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park is known for its energetic worship, but the late-morning worship on May 7 appeared to have more energy than usual.
“Pomp and Circumstance” played as more than 30 high school seniors walked to the front of the church to a standing ovation from the hundreds in attendance. It was “Senior Sunday” at the church, a day of celebration for Heritage Community’s youth.
It’s one of several faith-based events honoring graduates this month at area houses of worship.
The festivities for Heritage Community started weeks before worship. Parents of graduates were asked to forward senior class photos, school information and future plans for their kids to the church. The photos played on the big screen during May 7 worship, as well as on the video message board outside the church.
“Our graduates represent a host of schools in the area,” Heritage Community Lead Pastor Sidney Brock said. “This year, we have graduates from The Villages High School, Leesburg High School, First Academy Leesburg, Tavares High School, Belleview High School, St. John’s Lutheran and Trinity Catholic High School. We also have some home-schooled students.”
Later that day, Villages High School seniors put on their caps and gowns to participate in the annual baccalaureate service at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. A baccalaureate service varies by who hosts and runs the event, but it typically is interdenominational or ecumenical in nature.
“We are grateful to the Rev. Harold Hendren and the New Covenant UMC team for hosting the service,” Brock said. “Children and youth are critical cogs of the community, and it’s always important for us to support them, the schools they attend, and the teachers, administrators and coaches who are educating them and keeping them safe.”
“God, we thank you for this time to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next,” added the Rev. Ellen Pollock, associate pastor of discipleship and care at New Covenant UMC.
The Class of 2023 heard from VHS head boy’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director Colt McDowell, who encouraged the graduates to stay close to God.
“God will never leave or forsake you, no matter how tough things may get,” he said. “Life doesn’t get easier as you get older, so get better at managing the hard. Part of that includes getting grounded with Jesus and God.”
In addition to hosting the VHS baccalaureate service, New Covenant UMC honored the 10 graduating seniors who are part of the church’s Wildwood Middle High School Mentor Program. A special event was held in their honor April 30, with an end-of-year party on Tuesday at Wildwood Middle High.
“The mentor program pairs students at Wildwood Middle High with mentors from the church and the community,” said Anne Foote Hill, mentor program director at New Covenant UMC. “The mentors visit their students weekly and provide ongoing support for the students.”
All 10 graduating seniors were part of the mentor program for the past four or five years. Students usually enter the program in eighth grade, with their mentors moving up with them through graduation. In addition, graduates of the program are eligible to apply for scholarship support funded by the New Covenant UMC congregation.
“We are proud of our upcoming graduates and their commitment to their education,” Hill said.
Hope Lutheran Church awarded 15 area high school seniors with Hope for the Future Scholarships during the church’s annual scholarship ceremony May 5 at its central campus in The Villages.
“The goal for us is to share with the community our love, care and generosity,” said the Rev. Rani Abdulmasih, associate pastor at Hope Lutheran. “We want to let the young people and their families know that we care about our graduates making a difference.”
The students also have the option to be paired with a mentor from the church community.
“College life can be difficult, but we want to let them know that someone is praying for them and is a phone call away,” Abdulmasih said. “We try to match students and mentors with their common career field when possible. We have a wonderful resource, The Villages community, that’s been there, done that. They come from a wealth of experience.”
Family Church Sumter plans to hold a graduation recognition May 21 at its temporary home in Sumterville. A few Leesburg churches, including St. Paul Catholic and Church of the Lakes, will be doing the same that day.
“We are inviting all graduates to participate — high school, college, trade school and post-grad,” said Pastor Mike Matheny of Church of the Lakes. “We also are encouraging the grads to wear their caps and gowns if they can.”
Oxford Assembly of God is hosting a graduation recognition ceremony of its own the morning of May 21, but it also will be the site of a baccalaureate service honoring graduates of Wildwood Middle High School at 6 p.m. that night.
“The baccalaureate is put together by the Sumter County Ministerial Association,” said Youth Pastor Amanda Hahn of Oxford AOG. “First Baptist Church of Wildwood’s youth worship team will be leading the service this year, while I’ll be the guest speaker.”
This year’s Oxford AOG graduation recognition will feature around 10 graduates representing The Villages High School, Wildwood Middle High, Southeastern University and students receiving their GED. Hahn said the ceremony is always a highlight of the church calendar.
“We ask for 12 to 15 pictures from the families that represent the student, from birth to graduation, that we use to compile a video of each one,” she said. “We like to showcase where they are graduating from and announce their future plans, whether that’s college, career or military.”
There also will be gift-card boxes set up in the church foyer for the graduates to stand next to after worship. Congregants are encouraged to drop off monetary gifts, gift cards and words of encouragement to the graduates.
As Heritage Community’s Senior Sunday came to a close, the church’s youth pastor, Michael Hux, stood alongside the graduating seniors.
“I like to say that the right voices lead to the right choices,” Hux said. “I encourage you graduates to surround yourself with the right voices, and make sure you let God be the loudest voice of all.”
He then asked family members of the graduates to come up and lay hands on them.
“Grads, make your heavenly father proud as you step out to your next chapter in life,” Hux said. “That will make your earthly parents proud.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.