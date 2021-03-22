Churches get ready for in-house worship

The Rev. Michael Beck has been waiting for this day for a long time. “I think the last time we’ve been together inside the sanctuary was late February or early March of last year,” the senior co-pastor of Wildwood United Methodist Church said. “It feels like we haven’t seen each other far longer than that.” But on Easter Sunday, Beck is planning to host Wildwood UMC’s first indoor service in over a year. Worship is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 4 at 300 Mason St., Wildwood. The current plan is to hold weekly indoor services at 9 a.m. Sundays moving forward. “We understand that people remain reluctant to return to the sanctuary, so we are looking to build on Easter Sunday and slowly grow our in-person attendance,” Beck said. “Over time, we will consider relaunching a second Sunday service.”
Those entering Wildwood UMC will be introduced to a completely renovated sanctuary. Beck said the church was almost done with its renovations when COVID-19 forced a shutdown. Thankfully, the church was able to resume and finish renovations not too long ago.
Beck said the renovations are more congregation-friendly and fit current social-distancing guidelines.
“Before the renovations, our sanctuary was pretty much pews bolted to the floor,” he said. “The pews are gone, and we’ve opened the space with chairs that are set 6 feet apart. We’ve also added a new stage and sound system. The space is a lot more functional to worship in a safe way.”
Wildwood UMC is promising to “pull out all the stops” for Easter worship, including a sanctuary that will be fully decorated with flowers. Beck also plans to deliver an Easter sermon.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, Beck and Wildwood UMC launched “Living Room Church,” a digital house of worship planted on Facebook. The plans are for Living Room Church to continue its regular worship and events schedule as Wildwood UMC resumes indoor worship.
“The congregants at Living Room Church are primarily those who are comfortable with participating in church from home, so we are going to keep it that way,” Beck said.
In walking distance from Wildwood UMC is First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood, which also is planning to hold its first indoor service in over a year this Easter. Worship is planned for 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 4 at 203 Barwick St., with church doors expected to open 15 minutes before each service.
The church plans to be quite strict when it comes to being safe and socially distant, with attendance limited to 35 people per service. Reservations to attend are required, and those interested are asked to call First Presbyterian Wildwood at 352-748-2530 beginning the Monday before each Sunday service.
“The first 35 people to respond will be able to attend the service, first come first serve,” church worship team chair Louise Fahey wrote in a message to congregants. “Congregants are required to wear masks that cover their noses and mouths during the worship service. They must also use hand sanitizer before entering the sanctuary through the side doors.”
Congregants also will be escorted to their seats by ushers to ensure social distancing. Following the service, ushers will release attendees by row through the church lobby. Those not able to attend worship will be able to participate at fpcwildwood.org. The church plans to record at least one of the Easter services and post the video on its website by that afternoon.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
