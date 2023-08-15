Churches focus on fun and fellowship for kids

Village Christian Church in Wildwood is rechristening itself as Crossings Christian Church to show it is not just for residents of The Villages, but also for young families and children.
It is one of several area churches that are putting a focus on children and their families with changes and programs as the school year begins, such as New Covenant United Methodist Church, Hope Lutheran Church, Oxford Assembly of God and Community United Methodist Church.
“There are a host of homes and apartments being built as well near us — not just for Villagers but also for those moving to Wildwood, Oxford and other communities for work,” said Pastor Mark Ingmire, founder of Village Christian Church. “Knowing that we meet in Wildwood and that the area is known as the crossroads of Florida, we’ve decided to change our name to emphasize that. This name not only reflects the area in which we serve and meet, but also reflects our mission, because we are also a place where people’s lives can intersect with God and come to know Jesus.”
The formal name change occurred during worship services July 30. The next day, the church launched Camp Crossings, a five-day vacation Bible school for children entering second through sixth grades.
Given the last-minute planning of the event, Ingmire and others worked overtime to get the word out and put it together.
“We planted yard signs in Wildwood and Oxford to let people know about Camp Crossings,” said Ingmire, of the Village of Piedmont. “My son, who is a children’s pastor in Alabama, came down to Wildwood to assist us with putting this together, as he did the same program at his home church.”
Crossings Christian also hosted “Back to School Sunday” this past weekend, with each child receiving a free, age-appropriate Bible.
“The adults receive a gift as well,” Ingmire said. “We want to be supportive of the schools, families and the community. We want families to know, regardless of generation, that we want to be there for them.”
In addition to the yard signs, Crossings Christian is getting the word out to the community by mailing out postcards introducing itself to residents. The postcards focused on Back to School Sunday, as well as plans for a family picnic on Aug. 20 and a “Pizza and a Movie” event Aug. 27.
“We’re also posting on Instagram,” Ingmire said. “In addition, the church that hosts our services, The Assembly of Wildwood, is allowing Crossings Christian to put one of our signs below its existing sign. They have been really supportive of us.”
Crossings Christian Church meets for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at 1308 Cleveland Ave. in Wildwood, near the County Road 462 intersection. For more information on the church, visit crossingschristian.org or call 352-768-1554.
Other area churches are planning to help children this fall with a variety of activities that combine fun and fellowship. Oxford Assembly of God brings back its popular W.O.C. — Winning Our Community program later this fall. The program takes place on Wednesdays in the fall and spring and is for children from kindergarten through fifth grade.
“It’s an after-school program that helps children mentally, socially and academically,” said Children’s Pastor Sheena Cullen of Oxford AOG. “Through the relationships we have built with the local school system, we are able to pick up registered children directly from Wildwood Elementary School.”
While a start date for the fall season has not been determined, Oxford AOG has scheduled an adult volunteer meeting for Aug. 30 at the church. Cullen said it takes many volunteers to help pull off W.O.C.
“It’s one of the most important ministries we have at the church,” she said. “We have seen amazing things that God has done through this ministry.”
Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park launches its “Wonderful Wednesday” after-school program for elementary school students in September.
“Students are given opportunities to learn about God and his word as well as participate in a variety of classes that offer life skills, hobby training or are just plain fun,” said Children’s Minister Faye Umble of Community UMC.
New Covenant United Methodist Church is trying something different for children this fall. The church’s family ministry will hold all-day vacation Bible school on Oct. 16, then again Nov. 20-21. All three dates coincide with days that The Villages Charter School will be closed for students.
“We are using the curriculum from the Twists and Turns VBS program for these gatherings,” said Family Minister Olivia Collins of New Covenant UMC. “VBS is open to children up to age 13 and will include worship, crafts, Bible stories and an opportunity to participate in a mission project.”
To learn more about all-day VBS at New Covenant and to register your children or grandchildren, visit ncumcfl.com/kids.
Hope Lutheran Church is not resting on its laurels following its first vacation Bible school for children last month at its Lake Weir campus in Summerfield. Work continues on starting up a Sunday school program at Lake Weir, with the hope of launching it later this year.
“Right now, our focus is helping the children who come through our Lake Weir Food Pantry,” said Marina Ernst, media coordinator at Hope Lutheran. “We are blessed to provide them with shoes, some clothing and, of course, food ahead of the first day of school.”
Ernst said the church had a strong turnout for last month’s Monumental VBS.
“Everyone is greatly encouraged by the presence of these children,” she said. “We already have three children asking if they can be baptized at the Lake Weir campus.”
Learn more by visiting hope4all.church.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.