Churches fill senior schedules

Churches in The Villages and surrounding areas are always looking for ways to attract families and youth. But they also make sure to offer special programs for their core congregation of retirees.
From Bible studies to book clubs, cardio drumming and mission work, houses of worship create ministries that allow seniors to socialize and thrive.
“We care about your spiritual and physical health because it is also important to God,” said the Rev. Jim Divine, of Lake Deaton United Methodist Church in the south Villages. “By keeping your body healthy you are able to move around and do your life’s purpose, including God’s work.”
A 2020 survey by Faith Communities Today, which tracks trends in the U.S. religious landscape, noted that 33% of U.S. religious congregations are made up of those 65 years and older. By comparison, the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey noted 17% of Americans are 65 and older.
Locally, where are there more than 160 active houses of worship within a 20-mile radius of The Villages, the odds of seniors finding ministries or events that cater just to them are high. Some of these groups are quite serious, while others are more lighthearted, but all share the goal of bringing congregants and communities together.
“Moving to The Villages means beginning a new chapter in one’s life,” said Pastor Keith Johnson of the Chapel of Christian Faith, whose congregation is primarily made up of Villagers and others at least 55 years old. “Many are moving away from their children, grandchildren, their old way of life. Joining a church can help someone find and discover new friends and connections.”
Every week at Lake Deaton UMC, there’s something for seniors to do.
There are Bible studies and book clubs; the faith-based MOAMI (Moving Out After Moving In) classes for women experiencing a life transition; as well as mission work. There also are plenty of opportunities for older congregants to get fit thanks to regular cardio drumming classes, golf outings and pickleball games.
Fairway Christian Church
Fairway Christian Church in The Villages averaged 612 congregants for its three weekend services during the month of June, a nearly 10% increase from the same period in 2022. Attend one of those services and you’ll find that a large number of congregants are at least 55 years old.
That’s why church member Lynn Canale helped launch the church’s Senior Health and Wellness Ministry, which officially started in January.
“I’ve been a nurse for more than 40 years, and when I saw that there were those at Fairway Christian dealing with illness and injury and not having an advocate on their behalf, I decided to do something about it,” said Canale, of the Village of Pennecamp. “I spoke with one of our associate ministers, Bob Harris, and he was quite enthusiastic about such an endeavor.”
Fairway Christian’s motto is “Go, Sow and Grow” and Canale sees the Senior Health and Wellness Ministry as a strong fit for that campaign.
“We wanted to build something that could be shared and replicated by other houses of worship,” she said.
The ministry currently offers a caregiver seminar through Gainesville-based Elder Options; a “Sudden Death” document preparedness seminar with the Lady Lake-based AMAC Foundation; as well as CPR and AED training.
“The first thing we did as a ministry was the emergency training with CPR and AEDs, and we had over 100 people in attendance,” Canale said. “The ‘Sudden Death’ seminar was booked up weeks in advance, with 95 people signed up and much more on the waiting list.”
The ministry also is planning an elder law panel for next month, as well as an end-of-life issues seminar in September.
“The need is so great, and we are blessed to be doing this,” Canale said.
First Baptist Church of Leesburg
With three campuses in Leesburg and Fruitland Park, First Baptist Church of Leesburg offers several options for seniors. The church counts more than 1,000 “Legacy Adults,” those 55 and older, among its members, and it is easy to find ministries and clubs to fit their needs.
“We have a singles group that’s just for those 55 and older where they participate in fun activities like day trips, movie nights and potlucks,” said Karen Gardiner, ministry assistant at First Baptist Leesburg. “We also offer Bible studies at all three of our campuses as well as opportunities to volunteer for programs, events and counseling.”
The church will host a four-week seminar called “Getting Your House in Order” at its Village Park campus in Fruitland Park. The seminar will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 1, and anyone can register at firstleesburg.org.
“It’s a free seminar that covers various topics -- health care challenges and options, finances, housing options, final arrangements for themselves and family members,” Gardiner said. “We’ll also look at opportunities to leave a legacy.”
Hope Lutheran Church
Hope Lutheran Church offers several book clubs that usually meet monthly to discuss book selections, but gatherings are more than just what’s on the printed page.
“Depending on the month, we could have as little as three or four or as many as a dozen or more in attendance,” said Carole Rasmussen, who leads one Hope Lutheran book club. “But it’s a chance to get together, catch up on our lives and families, have fun. It’s a bit like a family.”
First Baptist Church of Wildwood
First Baptist Church of Wildwood launched its own seniors ministry — JOY (Just Older Youth) — earlier this year, and it has been quite busy from the get-go.
“We’ve had movie nights, a day trip to the park, concerts,” said Jeannie Cisson, a Village of Fenney resident who helps lead JOY. “Our only rule is that you have to be at least 55 to join.”
Life Church Assembly of God
Life Church Assembly of God in Fruitland Park has a pastor on staff who specializes in the needs of its older congregants. Marty Morelli, of the Village of Bradford, has been Life Church AOG’s “seniors pastor” for more than a decade.
“I’ve been involved in ministry most of my life, and when I was offered this position, I wanted to give it a try,” he said. “I enjoy every minute of it.”
As part of his duties, Morelli leads the church’s Best Years Fellowship ministry, which is open to congregants who are least 55. The group meets monthly and holds movie nights, concerts and special events.
“Since the church resumed regular activities following the COVID-19 shutdown, we’ve been averaging around 60 to 70 people in attendance every month,” he said. “Everything is done in-house.”
Morelli is also busy making weekly visits to area nursing homes and care facilities to visit residents; dropping by local hospitals to meet and pray with patients; and providing an ear for older congregants who just want someone to talk to.
“I would estimate that at least 60% of our congregation is made up of those who are at least 55 years old,” he said. “They have a lot of physical and spiritual needs, especially as they get older, and I’m there for them if they wish to let me know.”
