Churches expanding to serve community

As The Villages expands, so does the range of houses of worship in the community.
Life Church Assembly of God, based in Fruitland Park, recently re-launched its Life Church Villages campus with worship taking place at 11 a.m. Sundays at Sumter Senior Living in The Villages. Church at the Springs will launch its Middleton campus Oct. 29 at Ezell Recreation, which will be a temporary home for the church. It has closed on land to build a permanent sanctuary in the community of Middleton, across the street from the new The Villages High School.
“With our campus in Lady Lake serving as a north Villages campus, we were very interested in planting a church in the south Villages,” said Ron Sylvia, founding pastor of Church at the Springs. “When we learned about Middleton, we knew this would be a perfect location. We do a lot with young families and children, and Middleton matches that vision. God truly opened a door for us.”
Their openings will mark the total number of 2023 church plants in and around The Villages at five — joining Beyond Christian Church in Lady Lake, Connect Church in Summerfield and Zealous Christian Church in Leesburg.
Another Home Down South
Church plants appear to be on the rise elsewhere. The Southern Baptist Convention’s North American Mission Board reports that more than 10,000 churches were planted by Southern Baptists since 2010. Last year alone, 745 churches were planted by Southern Baptists. Of those, 106 were replants.
The Association of Related Churches, a global church-planting network, said it has planted 1,057 churches worldwide since the network’s founding a little more than 20 years ago. Another global church planter, Acts 29, welcomed 33 church plants into its network in 2022.
“We sent over $250,000 in start-up funding to 11 new church plants in the U.S.,” said Brian Howard, Acts 29 president, in a letter to member churches. “We laid the groundwork for a dozen new churches to be planted in the Philippines this year. And we began training 60 French-speaking pastors and church leaders in West Africa.”
Middleton will be the fourth campus for Church at the Springs, which currently welcomes more than 3,000 congregants to its weekly services in Lady Lake and Ocala.
“We are just waiting for our portable church equipment to arrive before we begin preparations,” said Jacob Sylvia, multi-site pastor at Church at the Springs and Ron’s son.
Church leaders and congregants are excited about the campus in Middleton, a multi-generational community next to The Villages.
“We are a church that wants to fight for our next generation, to be a church for those who were once churchless,” said Jacob, who will serve as Middleton’s campus pastor. “Our congregation wants to help.”
Church at the Springs is experiencing significant growth. Since the Lady Lake campus fully re-opened following the COVID-19 pandemic, it has seen its congregation triple to around 600 people.
“Most of the congregation at Lady Lake are Villagers and others who are 55 and older,” said Mike Storts, who serves as Lady Lake’s campus pastor. “A number of them live south of State Road 44 and travel at least 30 minutes for worship. They are incredibly enthusiastic about Middleton and are excited with this growth.”
To learn about Church at the Springs and its Middleton campus, visit thesprings.net/middleton.
The Last Piece of the Puzzle
The arrival of Sunday services at Sumter Senior Living continues efforts by Life Church Assembly of God to offer worship in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
“We started in July 2021 with a few test services at the Hereford Meeting Room of the Brownwood Hotel and Spa,” said Marty Morelli, who serves as Life Church AOG’s senior’s pastor. “We met there for a time, then held Saturday services for over a year at First Christian Disciples of Christ in the south Villages.”
Life Church AOG put the Villages campus services on hiatus this spring to consider the next steps. By all accounts, according to Lead Pastor Rick Welborne, the Saturday services went well and First Christian DOC was an excellent host. But Life Church AOG was looking for one more thing.
“It’s not so much about lessons learned but more about dealing with location,” Welborne said. “Sumter Senior Living provides us with the golf-cart accessibility that The Villages is known for. We are excited about having the opportunity of sharing God’s love and mercy through his word to The Villages residents through Life Church Villages.”
And there is plenty to talk about at Life Church AOG. A quick visit to the church’s website at lifechurchag.net finds opportunities for everyone, regardless of age. Children can participate in Sunday school and have a choir to call their own. For over a decade, Life Church AOG’s La Vida ministry has been reaching out to the Spanish-speaking community of Central Florida. And Morelli himself plays an important role in the church’s Best Years Fellowship ministry.
“BYF is for all our congregants 55 years of age and older,” he said. “They are dedicated to strengthening spiritual growth in Jesus and building relationships with others through outreach and activities.”
And while the re-launch is at Sumter Senior Living, both Welborne and Morelli emphasize that these services are open to all.
Sumter Senior Living is at 1550 Killingsworth Way in The Villages.
The Next Steps
Paul Brown knew that this year was the right time to plant a church in and around The Villages. The Village of Charlotte resident left his associate pastor position at Frontier Church in Leesburg and was considering his next steps.
“I asked the Lord if he could lead me to a church, and he responded that I was a church,” he said. “Pretty soon, I started having gatherings at my home, which then led to planting a church.”
Brown’s house of worship, Beyond Christian Church, held its first worship service Aug. 6 at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Lady Lake.
In addition to his four years at Frontier Church, Brown was a pastor and prison chaplain in Connecticut. He remains part of a group of 30 Connecticut-based pastors that meet informally as “The Gatekeepers.”
“When I thought about planting a church, I reached out to my Gatekeeper friends to see what they thought,” he said. “Several of them were very positive about the opportunity.”
Since his time in Connecticut, Brown has been part of an organization called Marketplace Chaplains, which provides workplace chaplains for employees at companies across the country. Since moving to The Villages in 2014, Brown has served workers at Rural King in Leesburg as well as the Hampton Inn in Lady Lake. And it was his experience at Hampton Inn that gave him an opportunity to start a church there.
“I knew the Hampton Inn hosted church plants before, so I asked management if that would be a possibility for me,” Brown said. “I was told once they finished renovations on a conference room, I could use it for Beyond Christian.”
Brown describes Beyond Christian as a charismatic church whose focus is the Holy Spirit.
“We have praise and worship, Holy Communion, fellowship and a chance to seek God’s heart in his word,” he said. “We’re hoping to attract Villagers looking to focus more on the next steps in their life, those who may feel lonely, frustrated and stuck in their homes.”
Beyond Christian meets for worship at 9 a.m. Sundays at 11727 NE 63rd Drive in Lady Lake, just off County Road 466. For more information on the church, call 352-585-9882 or email pastorpaulbeyond@gmail.com.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
