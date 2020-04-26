Churches connected but miss the personal touch

It’s been several weeks since many area pastors have held services in their houses of worship, as calls for social distancing forced them to cancel in-person worship and take their message virtually and, in some cases, outside. For many local clergy, the transition has not been easy. “I didn’t think the lack of face-to-face worship would affect me until Easter Sunday, when we staged an outdoor service in our parking lot,” said Rev. Jim Keough, of The Congregational Church in Summerfield. “Once I saw the worshippers in their cars and vehicles, it hit me. You don’t realize how much you physically miss your congregation until you encounter them for the first time in weeks.” Senior Pastor Terry Reilly, of Sacred Fire Church in Belleview, said one of the toughest things for him was having to focus primarily on the camera while leading virtual worship. “I’m someone who likes to look around the sanctuary while I’m preaching and see who’s in attendance and how they are reacting,” he said. “Now, I have to speak in front of a camera and not expect any immediate feedback.”
For Pastor Mark Schulz, of Open Bible Lutheran Church in Oxford, this new normal is giving both he and the church opportunities to spread their message, not just to The Villages but across the state.
“I have been targeting my worship and sermons on Facebook to maximize the number of eyes that are watching in the state,” he said. “I make sure that I title my sermons in a way that makes it notable to viewers.”
For instance, Schulz’s March 19 sermon, titled “Topple Temper Tantrums,” has garnered more than 5,000 views on Facebook, while his Easter message, called “COVID: Christian Optimism Victory in Death,” has more than 2,000 views.
And while Open Bible Lutheran is seeing a boost from viewers across the state, other area churches are reporting that their services and devotionals are being watched by people across the country, many of whom with no connection to The Villages.
“I got a message from someone in Denver, Colorado, who had been away from church for many years,” according to Don Erickson, pastor for Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Wildwood. “He watched our Easter video and said he felt reconnected after watching us.”
Erickson also heard from a woman in Maine whose elderly parent in Wildwood could not find any toilet paper. Neither the woman nor the parent had ties to Rock of Ages Lutheran, but the church stepped in to help. Within two hours of Erickson’s conversation with the woman, the church was able to get toilet paper for her parent.
“We are now reaching further than we would have doing things in a conventional way,” Erickson noted. “We’re also hearing from Villagers who have not been to church in some time who want to check out one of our live services once we are able to do so again.”
Not meeting face-to-face for worship or small group meetings has meant becoming more dependant on phone and email to check on congregants.
“We are doing a lot of phone calls, making sure we do regular checks on our members,” according to Eddie Wicker, pastor of Northside Christian Church in Fruitland Park. “We try and touch base with everyone, pray with them, and ask how they are feeling. It’s a lot different from meeting face-to-face, but our members have expressed appreciation for these check-ins.”
“I’m making a lot more phone calls than before,” noted Rev. R. Wayne Ogg, of Grace Anglican Church in Wildwood. “It’s not ideal, but it’s the best you can do under the circumstances.”
Ogg also holds individual services for his small congregation, which sometimes includes going to a church member’s home and performing Holy Communion with them.
“Whether it’s posting messages on Facebook or calling people and talking to them, it’s good for the congregation,” he said. “You’ve got to change how to support your congregation in these times. I have to be more flexible and innovative in doing that. The focus is on serving the congregation.”
And congregants are happy to now have that online option in the interim, even if it means not stepping foot in church.
“If I can’t be sitting in the physical church, watching online is the next best thing,” according to Cindy Work, a Village of Glenbrook resident who watches services from New Covenant United Methodist Church on her home computer. “I can see the people I’m comfortable with when I’m watching. Even though I miss everyone, we are still worshiping our Lord together.”
For Cheryl Wabeke of the Village of Briar Meadow, watching online services from Hope Lutheran Church has its good and bad moments.
“I feel like I’m part of a congregation in front of a computer, and I feel a personal touch from the pastor because I’m not looking over a bunch of pews,” she said. “But I do miss the fellowship of being physically together with others on Sunday. Worshiping together feels a lot different than doing it alone at your computer.”
Both Wabeke and Work are also staying active with their churches by reaching out to other congregants, as well as chatting with clergy and staff by phone and email.
“It’s important to stay in touch during these times,” Work noted. “We should not have to feel alone when we can’t be inside our churches.”
Some churches are also making sure worshipers don’t feel alone by opting to hold drive-in or drive-thru services in their parking lots, with congregants remaining in their vehicles and respecting social distancing guidelines.
Some area churches, like The Congregational Church, held special Easter services outside and are considering similar events down the line depending on whether Florida extends its stay-at-home guidelines. Other churches have made the drive-in service a new Sunday tradition, such as First Baptist Church of Leesburg, which has held worship in the parking lot of its Downtown Leesburg campus for more than a month.
“We counted more than 300 cars in attendance for our Easter weekend services,” according to Cliff Lea, senior pastor of First Baptist Leesburg. “We truly appreciate our congregants being flexible and accepting to our current situation.”
Northside Christian has also been holding Sunday services in its parking lot for the last several weeks. Church pastor Eddie Wicker said around 75 people were in attendance for Easter worship.
“Everyone stayed in their vehicles during the service, and the church appreciates them sticking out through all this,” he said. “Our congregation and staff understand that we need to keep this up until we got the all clear.”
For all of these pastors, there is hope that once people are able to get out of their homes and resume some kind of normal schedule, they will return to their houses of worship. And churches are confident that their virtual work will lead to new faces appearing in their sanctuaries.
“The expansion of our online efforts provided an unexpected benefit,” according to Rock of Ages Lutheran’s Erickson. “We hope to see those benefits continue when we are able to meet again inside church.”
