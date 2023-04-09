Churches build up youthful flocks

Thousands of Christians will pack the pews for Easter Sunday services today, but at Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park, Wednesdays are also a big window for worship.
Midweek, it’s all about the young people.
“I can’t imagine doing anything else on Wednesday nights,” said Brady Butts, a freshman at Leesburg High School, one of up to 200 middle and high school students who attend the Refuge program. “I’ve made new friends and I feel closer to Jesus.”
“Love coming to Refuge,” added Travis Windham, a sophomore at The Villages High School.
There’s plenty of prayer, singing and emotion as the young people share their faith with one another inside the main sanctuary.
“It’s a powerful sight to see these young people grow spiritually,” said youth minister Michael Hux. “I’ve seen teens accept Jesus as their savior, and I’ve baptized them. It’s an incredible feeling.”
The Villages’ region is America’s fastest growing metropolitan statistical area for the past decade, and — unlike other parts of the country — the religious landscape is growing too.
More than 200 houses of worship have opened their doors within a 30-mile radius of the world’s largest retirement community, and their services aren’t just for seniors.
More education programs, youth groups and family outreach activities are taking root — and it’s not all about giving children something to do on a Sunday morning.
“For a house of worship to survive and thrive, the younger generations must be encouraged to participate and engage,” said the Rev. Rafal Kandora, pastor of St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield, which launched a religious education program for children last fall. “A church cannot stand if we’re not encouraging young people to make God part of their life.”
That’s becoming a bigger challenge as fewer young people are following in their parent’s footsteps.
According to a 2020 Pew Research Center survey:
Only 81% of Catholic and 80% of evangelical Protestant teens identify with their parents’ religious affiliation, and only 44% of teens ages 13 to 17 attend religious services at least once a month.
Just 55% of parents who identify with a mainline Protestant denomination, such as the United Methodist Church or Episcopal Church, have a teen who identifies the same way. Another 24% of mainline Protestant parents said their teens were “religiously unaffiliated.”
Less than one in four teens surveyed, regardless of denomination, said religion was an important part of their lives, compared to 43% of their parents.
“Without robust religious experiences to draw on, Americans feel less connected to the traditions and beliefs of their parents’ faith,” said Daniel Cox, director of the Survey Center on American Life. “Many childhood religious activities that were once common, such as saying grace, have become more of the exception than the norm.”
The gap widens with each generation, according to a 2022 study by Cox’s organization.
More than one-third (34%) of Generation Z are religiously unaffiliated, a significantly larger proportion than among millennials (29%) and Generation X (25%). Meanwhile, only 18% of baby boomers and only 9% of the silent generation are religiously unaffiliated.
The key to closing the gap? Religious leaders say it lies in a multi-generational approach.
“Our older congregants, those from The Villages and elsewhere, are always excited to help and support Encounter’s children and teens,” said Derrick West, lead pastor at Encounter Church, which holds “Encounter Kidz” events Sundays and Wednesdays for elementary students.
The church planted in Wildwood in 2020 with an intentional youth focus after attendance at a previous planting in Coleman suffered from a lack of youth programming.
“It’s common to see at least 80 children on hand for Encounter Kidz,” said children’s pastor Jonathan Gleason. “We replicate what we do in church, teaching them how to pray, learning through fun activities. We perform a few songs and offer a weekly lesson that teaches them something different about the Bible.”
The youth program at Encounter Church does not have the headcount its children’s counterparts does, but it is growing as well. “We had seven teens show up for our first gathering,” said Marii Cruz, Encounter Church’s youth director. “We’re now seeing around 30 on a regular basis.”
Both Cruz and Gleason credit word of mouth among young people for the growth.
“We’re hearing from children and families from as far as Bushnell and Lake Panasoffkee wanting to visit the church,” Gleason added. “Parents are telling us that their kids are actively talking about what they learned at Encounter Kidz at the dinner table, that their behavior is improving and (they) are doing better in school.”
St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic in Summerfield now offers “Faith Formation” classes Monday nights for children in 1st through 8th grades that prepare them for Holy Communion, Reconciliation and Confirmation.
Temple Shalom of Central Florida in Oxford also began a youth group last year.
“We’ve always celebrated a young person’s bar mitzvah or bat mitzvah, recognized their successes in school and in life, but we wanted to do more,” said Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein. “This is an opportunity for the teens to get closer to Judaism. They can have fun, make friends and do good while learning more about their spiritual selves.”
Temple Shalom also started a Family Shabbat service the first Friday of the month at its Oxford synagogue.
“By each passing month, it seems like more children and teens are attending Family Shabbat,” said Susan Feinberg, marketing coordinator. “Rabbi Zev and other Temple Shalom leaders are quite active in encouraging the young people to participate, whether it’s singing, helping with prayers and more.”
Hope Lutheran Church is starting a kids program at its Lake Weir campus in Summerfield, including vacation Bible school this summer and Sunday school classes in the fall.
“There are housing developments near the campus that will have around 300 homes when finished,” said pastor John LeCain, Hope Lutheran’s director of Christian education. “There is definitely a need in the Lake Weir area for children’s programs.”
LeCain has experience with children’s ministries, helping run vacation Bible school for a time at Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park.
The church already has trained dozens of adult volunteers for vacation Bible school, and is also creating a permanent campus on Meggison Road in the south Villages near the Middleton family support district.
At the north end of the community in Belleview, when Gabriel Gadah was appointed the first full-time pastor at St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church in Belleview in 2021, he was determined to reinvigorate the church’s dormant youth program.
This led Gadah to Magda Skermo, a Village of St. Catherine resident who is now St. Mark Greek Orthodox’s Sunday school director.
“There were seeds, but they were scattered,” she said with a laugh. “We took those seeds, nurtured them and helped them grow.” Today, she said the program draws about 15 young people, and “it looks like we’ll have our first high schoolers in the program in the fall.”
And the youth program is more than just Sunday school.
In October, the children went to Brownwood Paddock Square for a Halloween trunk-or-treat, then participated in a live Nativity. Skermo said the live Nativity inspired not just the kids but the older congregants who have been part of St. Mark Greek Orthodox for more than a decade.
“The average age of our church choir is probably around 70, and they were singing with a youth group whose oldest child is 14,” she said. “To watch young and vintage singing together was inspiring and shows that our church is once that embraces a multigenerational spirit.”
And the children of St. Mark Greek Orthodox have inspired the church to do more outreach.
“At February’s Greek Festival, we brought in a group from The Villages to perform Greek folk dances,” he said. “Watching the kids being excited with learning about their Greek heritage inspired the church to launch a folk dance group of its own. We hope to have them dancing at next year’s Greek Festival.”
Skermo noted that an active children and youth group is a win-win for everyone at the church.
“The group is small but growing, and our children know they are part of the church family,” she said. “They are being brought up in the church and have a chance to learn about their faith and their heritage at an early age.”
Oxford Assembly of God has long bucked the national trend of declining church interest from young people, regularly welcoming dozens of children and teens to its weekly outreach events.
On a Wednesday last month, the church’s children’s pastor, lead pastor Sheena Cullen, gathered the kids in the church’s Winning Our Community after-school program for a special ceremony.
Cullen, who grew up in the church, before running WOC and the church’s Girls Ministrie,s was all smiles.
“It’s a big day here,” she said. “Tonight, we honor the fifth-graders who are graduating from the program. But we also know that it’s not the end for them at Oxford Assembly of God.”
Ten students, dressed in caps and gowns, walked into the church gym to the music of “Pomp and Circumstance” and to the applause of everyone in attendance.
A few weeks before the ceremony, Cullen’s mother died. She told everyone in the church’s gym that it was the WOC children who helped carry her through the worst of her grief.
“Your kids loved and rallied me through my storm,” she said. “Thank you for sharing your children during my storm. They are wonderful, worshiping kids.”
Each received a diploma commemorating their time — and encouragement to continue a life of worship, regardless of their age. “They will always be part of our church family,” Cullen said.
