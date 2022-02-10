Church Row continues to add to its ranks

East County Road 462 in Wildwood is nicknamed “Church Row” for good reason. Residents can find six sanctuaries on the 1.5-mile stretch of road, and a seventh is just a quarter-mile farther. Now another house of worship plans to join the Church Row family. Encounter Church, based in Coleman, will build a permanent home at 4698 E. County Road 462, across the street from New Life Christian Church.
“It’s amazing what God is doing,” said Pastor Derrick West, who co-founded Encounter Church with his wife, Nicole. “We plan to build a 650-seat sanctuary with a gym, youth center, ministry offices and more. We hope to start having services at the site in a year, but we’ll see what happens.” Encounter Church’s origins begin with West, who grew up in Central Florida but struggled with drugs and gangs in his younger years.
“I was incarcerated three different times for felony convictions,” he recalled. “The third time I was incarcerated, I found Jesus and started changing for the better.”
West and his wife oversaw the planting and revitalization of six churches in New York before returning to Florida, where their local ministry began with a series of revivals at Grace Tabernacle in Wildwood in 2019. Shortly after that last revival, Encounter Church was born, with services taking place at Coleman Assembly of God.
“We have been bursting at the seams inside our current sanctuary, with hundreds attending each service,” he said. “We have 60 to 70 children meeting Sunday mornings for our Encounter Kidz program, which is an incredible number.”
Children and youth are important to Encounter Church’s growth. Last October, hundreds of kids and others gathered at Oxford Oaks for a “House of Light Outreach” on Halloween put together by the church, while church “elves” handed out Christmas presents to children and families last month in Wildwood.
“With The Villages and Sumter County growing at such a fast pace, there is a need for a local church that is welcoming to young families,” West said. “We want Encounter Church to be that option.”
Encounter will take its place along Church Row near Village of Faith Baptist Church, New Life Christian Church, Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, Grace Anglican Church, St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church and Freedom Fellowship of The Villages, along with Reclaimed Church, which is just a quarter-mile off CR 462.
A mile from the Encounter Church property is Freedom Fellowship of The Villages, known for its large white tent where services are held at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Freedom Fellowship has been meeting in Wildwood for nearly two years, and church elder David Gee said things continue to look up.
“We’re seeing growth when it comes to in-person attendance, those watching virtually through Facebook and Freedom Fellowship’s website, and word of mouth,” he said. “We’ve heard from first-time congregants who said they saw the tent while they were driving, and wanted to stop in and check it out. We are truly blessed.”
The tent is a temporary sanctuary for Freedom Fellowship, which plans to build a permanent home on its property at 5156 E. County Road 462.
“We’ve met with a builder in Ocala and have started the steps to construct a permanent home for Freedom Fellowship,” Gee said.
Like its soon-to-be-neighbors, Freedom Fellowship sees a great deal of growth coming to The Villages and Sumter County, and welcomes anyone looking for a new church to call home.
“There’s so much construction happening around us, and we want our newest neighbors to know that we are open for their faith needs,” Gee said. “This is a hot-growth area, and we are seeing new faces dropping by the tent every Sunday.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
