Church Remembers the Fallen in Fruitland Park

A Fruitland Park church is continuing its tradition of honoring the servicemen and women resting in its cemetery.
Members of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church plan to place live Christmas wreaths on every one of its 70 military graves. The wreaths come from Wreaths Across America, a national network of volunteers who lay thousands of memorial wreaths across the country every December.
“This will be my third year helping to oversee the Wreaths Across America program at Holy Trinity Episcopal,” said Annette Freeman, a Lady Lake resident and church member. “The church is very proud to support this wonderful program.”
Church members, Villagers and others were asked to sponsor a wreath. Once that is done, Holy Trinity Episcopal sends its payments to Wreaths Across America, which is based in Columbia Falls, Maine.
“Once the wreaths are paid for, they will be shipped from Maine to a distribution center in Texas,” she said. “A truck will then head to Florida to drop off all of the wreaths ordered in the state. Everything should be distributed within a three-day period.”
Every year, Holy Trinity Episcopal stages a “Wreath Day” ceremony on the Sunday after the wreaths arrive at the church, in which church members place the memorials on the graves. This year, the ceremony will be held on Dec. 20 following Sunday worship.
“We want to make sure that our congregation is able to witness the ceremony,” said Freeman. “We are also hopeful that some of our congregants who are watching Sunday worship online due to COVID-19 concerns could stop by as well to honor the fallen.”
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Cemetery is located on the grounds of the church at 2201 Spring Lake Road in Fruitland Park. Church services take place at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with tentative plans to add a 9 a.m. Sunday service on Nov. 22. Worship also can be viewed on Holy Trinity Episcopal’s Facebook page.
And while the church does not need assistance from the public to sponsor its wreaths, Villagers and others can still help out by going to wreathsacrossamerica.org and clicking on the “Sponsor Wreaths” link. According to the website, sponsoring a wreath through the website means that Wreaths Across America volunteers will lay down wreaths at more than 1,200 locations across the U.S. on Dec. 19. Donors can also opt to sponsor a specific cemetery to receive a wreath, or select a local sponsorship group.
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
