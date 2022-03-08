Church fundraiser aims to feed more people

When the Wildwood Soup Kitchen delivers to Charlie Carter, he gets more than a week’s worth of meals. He gets emotional nourishment as well. “Without the soup kitchen, I would be missing a lot of the substance the body needs,” said Carter, of Wildwood. “When they come to my door, they may be the only person I see that day or even that week.” To feed even more homebound residents, the Wildwood Soup Kitchen is partnering with Adamsville Baptist Church to start a new soup kitchen on the Adamsville church campus. “Working with people of a like mind gives us a bigger sense of purpose and a drive to help more,” said Barb McManus, Wildwood Soup Kitchen president.
Jenna Childs, ministry secretary at Adamsville Baptist Church, started a GoFundMe to raise money to start the kitchen. House of Hope in Wildwood and First Baptist Church of Bushnell also will raise money through fundraisers.
“We are hoping to raise $70,000,” Childs said. “The funds will help complete renovations of the existing structure, helping us provide and deliver meals to those who are homebound or have no means of transportation.”
In the meantime, McManus is helping volunteers from Adamsville learn how the kitchen works. The group collects and distributes around 45 meals three times a week from the Wildwood location at First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood, she said.
Equipping Adamsville Baptist Church with its own kitchen will reach even more people needing help, she said.
“The Wildwood Soup Kitchen currently works with clients living throughout Wildwood, Oxford and Royal,” McManus said. “The location in Adamsville will give those living throughout Wildwood, Coleman, Lake Panasoffkee and Leesburg the opportunity to use this service.”
Wildwood Soup Kitchen volunteer Jeff Carpenter, of the Village of Largo, has been delivering meals to residents in the Wildwood area for around five years and has seen firsthand the need for an expansion.
“We love working with the people of the community, so when Adamsville asked to learn the ropes because they want to start a kitchen of their own, we got excited,” Carpenter said. “Having a kitchen in that area would help many others in situations like Charlie’s get the food their body needs.”
Childs said she is excited to be a part of this expansion.
“Adamsville Baptist Church is a small church with a big heart, so getting involved in this program and being able to take it on as our own makes us feel really great,” she said. “We are always looking for ways to dive deeper into the community and make a bigger impact.”
McManus said after they set up Adamsville, she hopes to further expand the soup kitchen ministry to help homebound Villages residents as well.
“We know it’s not going to be anytime soon, but we look forward to seeking additional opportunities,” she said. “We are so excited about mentoring these volunteers now, because it means there are people outside of our area interested in what we do and wanting to find additional ways to contribute and feed those around them.”
To learn more or make a donation, visit gofund.me/d2ac1919 or wildwoodsoupkitchen.org/adamsville.
Senior writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.