Church at the Springs is coming to Middleton

Church at the Springs began in 1994 with 21 people attending worship in an office building.
Now, the church is preparing to break ground on a fourth campus in the multi-generation Middleton neighborhood. It’s on track to become the community’s first church.
“With our campus in Lady Lake serving as a north Villages campus, we were very interested in planting a church in the south Villages,” said Ron Sylvia, founding pastor at Church of the Springs. “When we learned about Middleton, we knew this would be a perfect location. We do a lot with young families and children, and Middleton matches that vision. God truly opened a door for us.”
For its first 15 years, the Church at the Springs was based at 15 different sites. Today, it has three campuses in Ocala and Lady Lake with more than 3,000 congregants attending any of the church’s seven Sunday worship services.
“For a time, we would advertise that if you could find us, you can worship with us,” said Jacob Sylvia, multi-site pastor at Church at the Springs and Ron’s son. “We exist because our people will reach those without a church and encourage them to give us a try.”
The church closed on the land for the Middleton campus May 18.
Middleton is a family neighborhood adjacent to The Villages that is south of County Road 470 in Sumter County. It is designed to draw and retain the workforce that supports retirees in The Villages, with proximity to a new charter school campus that will open this fall.
Middleton will include up to 8,280 homes, with a mix of housing types and price points. While much of the neighborhood is still under construction, the community recently welcomed its first families.
The church’s Middleton campus will be right across the street from the new Villages High School, as well as within walking distance for those living in the neighborhood. It will be just as big as the church’s main campus in Ocala, with a sanctuary that can sit 1,000 people, as well as ministries for children and youth.
Church at the Springs is known for its multimedia approach to worship, with live sermons from its main Ocala campus being broadcast to its Lady Lake and Southwest Ocala locations. Church officials say the plan is for Middleton to be treated like its main Ocala campus.
“We look to have live sermons and worship every Sunday at Middleton, and that will be transmitted to our ‘video campuses’ in Lady Lake and Southwest Ocala,” Ron said. “We will be one church with four locations.”
Church leaders and congregants are quite excited about the Middleton campus.
“We are a church that wants to fight for our next generation, to be a church for those who were once churchless,” said Jacob, who will serve as Middleton’s campus pastor. “Our congregation wants to help.”
And Church at the Springs is seeing significant growth. Since the Lady Lake campus fully re-opened following the COVID-19 pandemic, it has seen its congregation triple to around 600 people.
“Most of the congregation at Lady Lake are Villagers and others who are 55 and older,” said Mike Storts, who serves as Lady Lake’s campus pastor. “A number of them live south of State Road 44 and travel at least 30 minutes for worship. They are incredibly enthusiastic about Middleton and are excited with this growth.”
The plan is for Church at the Springs to break ground on the Middleton campus around November. In the meantime, the church will launch “practice worship” at Ezell Recreation in September.
Current plans are to hold monthly worship services at Ezell Recreation through the end of the year, turning to weekly in 2024.
“We can’t wait to introduce ourselves to Middleton and the south Villages,” Ron said.
To learn about Church at the Springs and its Middleton campus, visit thesprings.net/middleton.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
