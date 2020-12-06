Christmas tree farms provide Florida cheer

Once the turkeys are gone, the trees take their places. After Thanksgiving ends, Florida Christmas tree farmers begin offering locally grown Christmas trees, including species native to Florida, that offer a local touch to the traditional decorations of the season. Farm Christmas trees remain a minority in the Christmas tree business, but a fast-growing one. About 19% of all Christmas trees displayed in 2019 were real, fresh-cut trees, up 1% from 2018, according to the American Christmas Tree Association, a nonprofit group. The next few days are busy ones for farms like Nicholas’s Christmas Tree Farm in Summerfield as Floridians rush to add natural festive decor to their holiday celebrations.
“We love doing it, and they have a lot of customers that have been coming for years and years and years,” said Ann Murray, owner of Nicholas’s Christmas Tree Farm, which marks its 28th season in 2020. “And a lot of people say they’re sure glad we’re here. We’re here for the people.”
A growing holiday niche
More than 26 million real Christmas trees were purchased in 2019, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, a trade group for the Christmas tree farm industry.
The value of real trees is increasing with the demand. People who bought real trees paid an average of $76.87 in 2019, up from $66.43 in 2018, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.
Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent Census of Agriculture found Florida Christmas tree farmers cultivated about 14,000 Christmas trees in 2017. The top Christmas tree-producing state, Oregon, grew 4.7 million trees.
Most Christmas trees grown on Florida farms are native species like sand pines, red cedars, Virginia pine, spruce pine and Leyland cypress, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Sand pines and red cedars can be found at Nicholas’s Christmas Tree Farm, which has 6,000 trees on site up to 12 feet tall.
Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest in Eustis grows both species, as well as Arizona cypress, which can tolerate Florida’s heat.
In addition to its own sand pines, Gibbs Christmas Tree Farm in Citra sells pre-cut Fraser firs imported from North Carolina.
It takes about three to six years for a Christmas tree to grow to an ideal height and shape, said Shannon Carnevale, natural resources and conservation agent with the University of Florida’s Polk County Extension Office. Carnevale has expertise in Florida grown Christmas trees.
Florida native species are grown for Christmas trees because they’re the best suited to grow in Florida’s dry climate and sandy soil, she said.
Safety while shopping
Local tree farms adapted to address customers’ concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Nicholas’s Christmas Tree Farm, Murray is requiring people to wear a mask for entry. She’s also offering sanitizing stations for customers and placing a plastic barrier behind the cash registers for an extra layer of protection.
Most customers on the first weekend of the season observed the guidelines, she said.
Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest is requiring reservations and tickets for entry, including to buy or cut a tree, to control crowds and observe social distancing recommendations. Guests must also wear masks there.
And for those who wish to see Santa Claus when they come to the Christmas Tree Forest, no-contact visits with Santa are available Saturdays and Sundays.
Gibbs Christmas Tree Farm is offering hand sanitizer for customers and its staff disinfects surfaces throughout the day.
Picking the right tree
When looking for a Christmas tree, people should look for signs of freshness such as a sappy, earthy smell from the branches, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.
Needles that fall off when touched and branches that break or don’t return to shape when bent are signs the tree is dying, according to the association.
Anyone who displays a Christmas tree, live or artificial, must also consider the heights of their ceilings when choosing one.
At Nicholas’s Christmas Tree Farm, Murray’s staff gives customers a pole with which to measure trees. This gives people an idea of whether the tree they’re considering is too tall to fit in the home.
People must keep safety in mind when decorating with a real tree, including watering it on a daily basis, according to the American Christmas Tree Association. Failing to do so can cause the tree to dry out faster and become a fire hazard.
Murray said she gives her customers a care sheet when they purchase her trees. It recommends getting the tree into the home and in a bucket of warm water as soon as possible.
Murray, the association and The Villages Public Safety Department recommend people who display live Christmas trees place them at least 3 feet away from any source of heat such as space heaters, candles and fireplaces.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
