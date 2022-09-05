Christmas parade back at Spanish Springs

Santa dropped off an early present to The Villages: Spanish Springs will welcome back the community Christmas parade this year. And to make things more festive, the annual event presented by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department will happen on the same day as the Tree Lighting Festival on Dec. 2 at Spanish Springs Town Square. “We thought we’d add another festive experience for our residents to have at Spanish Springs,” said John Rohan, director of recreation and parks. “It’s a great location, easily accessible. It’s a great route. We’re really excited about a new venue. It’s going to be a great parade.” Staff at the recreation department and The Villages Entertainment are coming together to make sure both events are enjoyable for residents.
“It won’t be anything logistically challenging,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment. “We hope that more people come out earlier to the event to see the parade. Having these two events is a great opportunity for both departments to work together to create a spectacular day of events all at the same square.”
The Villages Christmas Parade joins two other parades being hosted this season at Spanish Springs by the recreation department and the resident parade committee, during the Heritage Festival in October and the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in March.
“We have a good system in place with the route,” said Lisa Parkyn, recreation area manager for lifestyle events. “I think it’s going to be a great combination having the parade and the tree lighting with the entertainment department. I think it’s a win-win.”
Parkyn said the Christmas parade is one of the largest gatherings The Villages Recreation and Parks Department hosts.
“Now on the square, you can bring your chairs and sit along the sidewalk,” Parkyn said. “It brings that hometown feeling back. I think it will be spectacular.”
Rohan said the exact time of the parade’s start still is in the planning stages. After this year’s event, the Christmas parade may move to other locations in the coming years, he said.
The Christmas parade originally was sponsored by the Lions Club, according to Rohan, and its route included Paradise Regional Recreation Complex. When Spanish Springs was built in the late 1990s, the parade moved to that area. For more than a decade, the parade has been held at The Villages Polo Club.
“The parade is about our traditions,” Rohan said. “It’s about the energy of our community. Our residents love a parade.”
Rohan also said a parade is a great way to celebrate the holidays.
“It lends itself to the spirit of The Villages and Villagers,” he said. “They love participating and they love watching it. It’s a fun event for all ages.”
Peggy Carli, secretary of the resident parade committee for the past six years, is sending out applications to those who were a part of the previous year’s parade. This committee also handles the October and March parades.
“I am so impressed by these Villagers on the committee and how they put it together,” said Carli, of the Village of Sabal Chase. “It’s a big job, setting up the staging. They measure how big the golf carts are down to the foot.”
Carli usually greets participants at the staging area on the day of the parade. Once the parade starts, she heads out to catch the event in action. She has participated in the parade in the past, usually with a drill team.
“Its really fun,” she said. “It’s like you’re a kid again. Being in the parade is fabulous. I love to perform and make people smile. It makes me feel really happy.”
Carli still is taking applications for the upcoming parade during the Heritage Festival on Oct. 7 at Spanish Springs. For information, email her at peggycarli4@gmail.com.
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
