Christmas bird count in need of volunteers

Barb Gay fondly remembers driving across the continental United States with her father to national parks and wildlife refuges just to catch a glimpse of the country’s frequent flyers. He imparted his love of bird watching to her, which she began to get serious about after retiring. Gay is going into at least her sixth year as the compiler and head of one of The Villages’ two 15-mile birding circles that will take part in the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count beginning Wednesday and running until Jan. 5. She also is in need of some volunteers. “The more eyes that are out there, the better,” said Gay, of the Village Rio Ponderosa. “It’s important work, and the fact is it’s a fun day with your fellow birders.”
The Christmas Bird Count began on Christmas Day in 1900 as a 27-man wildlife census from Ontario to California. It continues to provide data on bird populations for use by Audubon and other organizations in assessing population health as well as guiding conservation efforts, according to the National Audubon Society. It is one of the longest-running wildlife censuses in the world.
The count begins at the volunteer level, where individuals with a passion for birding and the work Audubon does can apply for a new 15-mile circle or join an existing one.
The circle’s volunteers then decide on a day within the period of the count in which to hold their own.
“You only get one day to count as many birds as you can,” said Gay, whose circle will be holding its count on Dec. 28.
At the head of each circle is a compiler who takes filled-out checklists from volunteers and tabulates the results, which are then sent up the chain of command.
Liz Stakenborg, who is heading up the second and newest circle to overlap with The Villages as a compiler, was excited to usher ornithology into the southern Villages.
“We wanted it to include as much of The Villages as we could without encroaching on the other circle,” said Stakenborg, of the Village of Pinellas. “The center of our circle is very close to Ednas’ and the Hogeye Preserve, and it includes Lake Panasoffkee and Camp Wildwood, both of which we were able to obtain permission to observe within.”
That circle will hold its count on Jan. 3.
By contrast, Gay’s circle includes the Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area east of Lake Griffin, the St. Johns River Water Management District, and pieces of the Ocala National Forest.
“We (also) have four people going out to Carney Island (off of Lake Weir),” Gay said. “It’s all walking, and we could always use another good birder on that team.”
Reporting directly to the compiler are the team leaders for different sections of the circle, which on Gay’s team often are experienced birders like herself who can help newer members identify the birds they see.
Over the course of her life, Gay has logged 653 unique species of bird within the American Birding Association Area, which includes all 50 states as well as Canada.
“We don’t turn people away. Anybody who wants to volunteer is appreciated,” she said. “If I get a novice out there and they can point to a bird, our team leaders can help them ID it.”
Among the tools typical to bird watchers, Gay considers binoculars to be a requirement, and a camera is a nice addition for when the opportunity arises.
“It’s good to bring a camera in case you run into any rare bird species,” she said.
Rare birds, as Gay described, are any of those found during the count whose migration or nesting patterns do not typically align with the geographic area in which they are found.
“For those birds, a specific form needs to be filled out, and there needs to be photos taken of the bird,” Gay said.
These rarities, such as the roseate spoonbill or the snail kite, always are a welcome sight for Stakenborg.
“We are always hoping to see more rare birds,” she said. “I think my favorite part of the whole count is trying to find and identify all the different kinds. There are so many that you don’t even realize they’re out there. It’s like a treasure hunt, and you never know what you’ll find.
While Stakenborg’s team has enough volunteers, those interested in joining Gay’s team on Dec. 28 for the 123rd annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count are encouraged to reach out to her at 734-516-5757 or stkite52@gmail.com.
Staff writer Joseph Francis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5414, or joseph.francis@thevillagesmedia.com.
