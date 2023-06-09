Children enjoy first week of Camp Villages

The first week of Camp Villages succeeded in helping grandchildren learn the fun in working together.
The intergenerational camp started week one with events throughout The Villages. Many of the events had families out in the Florida morning sunshine teaching children about Villages staples such as golfing or animals. The various events helped children and their grandparents spend time together, but they also allowed children to make new friends from across the country.
Kinsley Culp, 10, from Texas, made friends with Spencer Zwobot, 10, of Florida, after they paired up for the relay race during Outdoor Games.
“It’s just fun to meet new people,” Spencer said.
Kinsley agreed.
“Yeah, we just met today and now we’re already friends,” Kinsley said. “We’re having fun trying to beat the other teams.”
Here’s a look at a few of the activities that happened at Camp Villages this week:
Just For Teens: Putting Clinic
On Monday morning grandparents and their teenage grandkids met at Palmer Legends County Club for the putting clinic on the Himalayan putting green.
Wade Martin, an instructor with The Villages Golf Academy, led the class and taught everyone about proper form. He’s used to teaching teens as well as adults, since, in addition to his work at the golf academy, he coaches the boys’ golf team at The Villages High School.
“Your grip on the club is important, and depending on whether you are right or left-handed, you put your dominant hand on top,” Martin said. “Then your lead hand is the arm closer to your ball and your trail hand follows.”
Martin helped the campers get a sense for what a proper swing feels like. Each person got a thin rod to place under their armpits and hold across their chest while gripping their club to help with their form.
As they swung through the motions, the kids went from swinging from their wrists to using their shoulders to give them power.
Skylar Bowman, 14, and Abby McKinney, 14, laughed with each other as they tried to keep their form.
“It’s hard at first because it feels weird,” Skylar said. “There’s a lot that goes into it.”
Skylar’s mom, Rebecca Bowman, of Kentucky, said the two friends wanted to get as much training as they could so they could feel confident when playing at the Putt & Plays later this summer.
Ed LaCasse, of the Village of Bradford, felt proud as he watched his grandson, Liam LaCasse, 13; start to sink more and more putts into the cup.
“This is his first time at Camp Villages: We moved here two and a half years ago,” he said. “We wanted to expose them to different things and have fun together.”
Liam stood still in front of his ball. Even though he was just a few feet from the cup he took his moment seriously, lined up his shot, and gently tapped the ball until it rolled in.
Liam looked up at his grandfather proudly, and the two of them moved on to the next hole.
Outdoor Games
James Encinas, 5, was ready to play Tuesday morning, but he needed a bit of encouragement from recreation supervisor Tyler Hess.
Hess led the group through several games at the Saddlebrook Softball Complex, including a relay race where he ran alongside James to help him get to the finish line.
James’ grandmother, Ann Chouinard, of the Village of St. Catherine, said she loved watching her grandson have fun.
“He’s got a lot of energy so things like this are great for him,” she said. “But he can have fun almost anywhere.”
Moorea Travis, 5, showed her athletic skills during a game of capture the flag. After finding an ally in a new friend, she distracted the other team and ran across their “territory line” to take their flag to victory.
Her mother, Jessica Travis, of Lady Lake, said Moorea did homeschooling last year and is learning how to work as a team and follow the rules.
“Sometimes she likes to do things her own way because she is so sure and confident,” she said. “But she loves meeting other kids.”
Bug Camp for Kids
Jim Davis, Sumter County extension director for UF/IFAS, brought his personal collection of pinned bugs and specimens for the kids to look at on Wednesday at Eisenhower Recreation.
Davis brought a few lubber grasshoppers with him for the kids to see up close.
“What happens it it gets loose?” Maycie Spencer, 9, asked.
Davis told her it would just hop around but not hurt anyone.
On cue, the bug leapt out of Davis’ hand towards Maycie.
Armed with the knowledge of how to hold it, Maycie carefully pinched the bug on either side to keep it still.
“I love coming to this event: It’s one of the most fun things I get to do,” Davis said. “It’s great to see the kids interact with each other and learn about different creatures.”
Willow Freeman, 6, ran to the rescue of her fellow campers whenever they got too scared of the grasshoppers. At one point she confidently held a bug in each hand.
“They’re really grabby and jumpy, but then I grabbed it and it was quiet,” she said. “They aren’t scary to me.”
Camp Villages runs through Aug. 4. The list of events can be found at campvillages.com, where families can also register. You can also register at any At Your Service location.
Registration for the second half of camp opens June 22.
