Children compete, get creative at camp

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 93F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.