Children compete, get creative at camp

During week eight of Camp Villages, kids got to explore both their creative and competitive sides with crafts, races and air guns. Camp Villages is hosted each summer by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
The nine-week camp allows residents and their families to fill the summer with activities that allow them to try something new and make memories together.
“I love getting to see the kids sort of become more confident by the end of each event,” said recreation area supervisor Michael Hess, who helped run a Pinewood Derby race on Wednesday. The last day of this year’s Camp Villages is Aug. 4. For more information on availability for activities, go to campvillages.com.
Here’s how Villages residents enjoyed their week with their visiting family during week eight.
Frog & Birds, Oh My!
With surgery-like precision, 6-year-old Charlotte Odenbach dropped dollops of glue on her paper plate that would soon become a frog. Charlotte and her grandfather Gerry Odenbach, of the Village of Pine Hills, attended the Frog and Birds, Oh My! event on Tuesday at Colony Cottage Recreation.
More than a dozen children slowly transformed their plates into frogs using green construction paper, red tissue paper, googly eyes and lots of glue at the Camp Villages event.
“I like frogs,” Charlotte said. “I like that they jump up and make ribbit noises.”
Charlotte donned a pair of blue sunglasses and went back to work gluing small squares of red tissue paper inside her frog’s mouth.
Lila Page, 5, glued a small piece of the green paper inside her frog’s mouth.
“That’s the fly the frog ate,” she said. “He needed his food.”
Conner Jamros, recreation supervisor for Chula Vista Recreation, read “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Frog” to the group of kids, and then everyone hopped across a line of lily pads.
Pinewood Derby
Kids cheered loudly during the Pinewood Derby race Wednesday at La Hacienda Recreation. They all got their car parts earlier in the week so they could take the time to build and decorate them.
Hamilton Smith, 7, put Spider-Man stickers all over his car to give it superhero speed.
“It was fun making it and watching it go down the (track), he said.
Hamilton’s sister and cousin cheered him on as his car made its final pass down the small ramp.
Gerry’s other grandchildren, Jenna Odenbach, 10, and her brother, Colton, 12, excitedly talked about if either of them would win. Jenna’s car was hot pink and covered in stickers of mermaids and octopuses, and was aptly named the “mermaid-mobile.”
“Mine is the desert-mobile,” Colton said. “Because it just sneaks right by you.”
Colton’s car was tan and painted in brown camouflage with an American flag sticker on the front. He said the camouflage made it go undetected against racing opponents.
Jenna and Colton both made it through several rounds of the bracket for the race and said they would not be surprised if either of them won.
“We went against each other once and had to do rock-paper-scissors to pick a winner,” Jenna said.
Unfortunately, the mermaid-mobile was defeated by less than a car length in the second to last round, and Colton came in second place after an unlikely winner appeared.
Parker Hebert, 8, won the whole race after his car sailed across the finish line. He and Colton shook hands after they retrieved their cars from the track.
“He’d never made a car before, and we had a lot of fun putting things together,” said Parker’s grandmother, Kathy Lammi.
Kathy and Bill Lammi, of the Village of Dunedin, and Sophie Hebert, 11, gave Parker high fives as he held up a gold medal he got for his triumphs.
Just For Teens Air Gun
During the event Thursday at Soaring Eagle Air Gun Range, Brandon Edwards, 13, slowed his breathing and set his sights on his paper target.
A small hole appeared in the target, just off-center of the bull’s eye. He lowered the air gun and smiled at his grandpa.
“I think I did between a six out of 10 and a nine out of 10,” he said. “Some shots are definitely better than others.”
Brandon and his grandpa, John Edwards, of the Village of Osceola Hills, switched off to see who had the better aim. When the target finally came back, Brandon laughed.
“I got all of these ones here, yours are the ones far away from the rings,” Brandon said.
The kids were the sharpshooters of the day, and Quinn O’Brien, 11, enjoyed defeating his dad.
Quinn held the air gun steady as he took his shot. After a few rounds his arm started to wiggle and he got on his knee to use the table as a stabilizer.
“It really comes naturally to him,” said Quinn’s dad, Sean O’Brien. “We’ve never taken him to any sort of target practice, so it’s cool to see him at it.”
Sean took the gun for a turn and instructor Ken Burstall, of the Village of DeLuna, taught Quinn a lesson in competitive banter.
“Dad, you’re supposed to hit the middle of it, not the bottom,” he said.
Burstall told Quinn he should make a wager and have the loser buy lunch.
“With the way your dad is going, I think you can feel comfortable making that bet,” Burstall said.
When Quinn finally saw the target, he laughed again.
“At least you got them all in the same spot each time,” Quinn said. “But you got them all in the corners.”
For more information on Camp Villages and upcoming events, go to campvillages.com.
