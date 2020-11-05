Cheerleaders mark silver anniversary

Gerry Lynch was having so much fun being a cheerleader, she didn’t want it to just be an annual event. So she started her own cheerleading group. The result is The Villages Cheerleaders, which just reached its 25th year of existence and shows no signs of slowing. “The girls have just enjoyed it so much,” said Lynch, the group’s captain. “For people coming to The Villages for the first time, this is what they want to be. They want to be a cheerleader and have fun.” Lynch especially has enjoyed the family atmosphere the group has developed through the years. “We have everyone’s back,” she said. Ruth Terrian shares that sentiment. “We really are like a sisterhood,” she said. “We’re always there for each other.” The group celebrated its 25th anniversary during its meeting Friday at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. “It’s been a pleasure for me to lead this long,” Lynch said. The precursor of the group came when the recreation department was putting on an annual contest called the Battle of the Sexes. The men battled the women in such contests as tennis, horseshoes and even riding children’s bicycles.
Lynch, who did a little cheerleading back in middle school, had seen they were looking for cheerleaders, so she signed up.
“I thought, ‘That is great,’” said Lynch, of the Village Mira Mesa. “‘I have to be a part of that.’”
Lynch and the other cheerleaders kept this up for about three years. As time went by, Lynch wanted to make a cheerleading group that met year-round instead of once a year.
The Villages Cheerleaders were born.
“Once they heard I opened a group, my phone never stopped ringing,” Lynch said.
Soon, The Villages Entertainment was calling on the cheerleaders to be a part of the grand opening of Spanish Springs.
“(Harold Schwartz, The Villages’ founder) wanted us there to draw in the people,” Lynch said. “We’ve been drawing people for all these years.”
During the next 25 years, the cheerleaders have been spotted at such events as local parades, sporting events, Honor Flight events and the Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies at the three town squares.
During the latter event, some members helped distribute thousands of candles to the audience, then the cheerleaders performed.
“There’s nothing we haven’t done in The Villages,” Lynch said.
Along the way, the group has helped raise funds for numerous causes, including the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
“Anything that has a 5K race, we’re there,” Lynch said.
The group kept growing. At one point, Lynch said there was a five-year wait for people who wanted to join the ranks.
“The only thing that’s slowed us down was COVID-19,” Lynch said. “We’re ready to be up for anything that’s able to be done.”
Terrian also had heard about the Battle of the Sexes and decided to sign up to be one of the cheerleaders. At the time, Terrian didn’t have any cheerleading experience.
“It just sounded like so much fun,” said Terrian, of the Village of Silver Lake. “We had a blast.”
When The Villages Cheerleaders was formed, Terrian was there from the beginning.
“I’ve been busy ever since,” she said. “It’s been a good 25 years.”
In recent years, Terrian hasn’t been able to perform with the group, but she still goes to the practices.
“I sit in the back and we watch the lines,” Terrian said. “We give suggestions and cheer them on. They do a good job.”
Twenty-five years later, and Lynch is still teaching the cheerleaders new moves every week at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.
“I’m just so happy they were a part of an active group,” Lynch said. “It’s kept us all young.”
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
