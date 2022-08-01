Charter School welcomes 92 new employees

Jamie Mick was visiting friends in The Villages a few years ago when she first saw The Villages Charter School. “I’m going to work there one day,” Mick remembers thinking. Now, the Village of Pine Hills resident is preparing to start her first year as a first-grade teacher at The Villages Charter Elementary School Primary Center. Schools across the country have been facing the challenge of a national education-employee shortage, and school districts are in need of teachers, bus drivers, custodians, substitutes and more. School districts in the tri-county area worked hard all summer to recruit employees to fill the gap for local students before school started back up, and many schools saw some success.
Mick is among 42 new teachers and around 50 support staff members who were hired at The Villages Charter School for the upcoming school year.
She has been a teacher for about three decades and has taught all over the world, including in the Netherlands and Germany.
Almost immediately, she was impressed by the “phenomenal” charter school. She praised the staff for how professional and friendly they’ve been.
“There are high expectations here for both teachers and students,” Mick said.
Dr. Randy McDaniel, director of education at the charter school, said the school needed so many new staff members because of retirements, career changes, relocations and more.
The Villages Charter Elementary School will receive the bulk of the new teachers, with 23 elementary teachers hired.
Leah Delgado, who also is new to the charter school this year, is taking on the role of kindergarten teacher after teaching in Lake County for about a decade.
She said she wanted to teach at the charter school because of its reputation for academic success.
“(I wanted to join because of) the reputation this school has and for the opportunity to work at an A school,” Delgado said.
Her two daughters also will start in kindergarten and third grade at the charter school this year.
McDaniel said one of the perks of employment is that staff members’ children qualify to attend the school, which recently received its 19th A grade from the Florida Department of Education.
“They want their own children to come to our school,” McDaniel said.
The Villages Charter Middle School will have 11 new teachers this year, and The Villages High School will have six. Two additional teachers also will be on campus at the charter school to help wherever they’re needed.
McDaniel said the school is still recruiting for part-time staff, specifically for Buffalo Adventures, the after-school program, and for positions in the lunchrooms.
“We would love to have some quality folks join our team,” he said.
For more information on open positions at The Villages Charter School, visit tvcs.org/centralOffice/jobOpportunities/jobOpportunities.asp.
Sally Moss, chairman of the Sumter County School Board, said her district recently held an orientation for its newest batch of employees.
“We have hired around 100 teachers this year,” said Moss, of the Village of Virginia Trace.
She said the Sumter County School District had a low number of positions to fill compared to nearby districts.
According to the district’s website for jobs, Sumter still had 56 openings as of Friday.
For information on education job opportunities in Sumter County, visit sumter.k12.fl.us.
Lake County Schools still had 231 job openings Friday, and Marion County Public Schools had 261.
For more information on jobs at Lake County Schools, visit lake.k12.fl.us. For jobs with Marion County Public Schools, go to marionschools.net/careers.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
