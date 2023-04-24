Charter School tournament sees success

Golf swings early Saturday morning marked another year of success raising money for The Villages Charter School.
Fifty one teams competed in The Villages 23rd Annual Charter School Golf Tournament at Palmer Legends Country Club. The tournament was structured this year as an 18-hole scramble with four person teams, teeing off at 7:22 a.m. and 9:28 a.m. starts.
Last year’s tournament raised $47,649, and the total this year is expected to be around the same. The proceeds go directly towards supporting The Villages Charter School through its parent organization, Buffalo PRIDE (Partners Responsible in Developing Education).
“This is a really fun event for us to support The Villages Charter School,” said Erin Natalino, president of Buffalo PRIDE.
Teams were once again split into three flights for the tournament, playing two of three courses: Cherry Hill, Riley Grove, or Laurel Valley.
Many of the teams were formed from large company sponsors, but some were formed by groups of friends.
“We all work for the sales team, but we decided to make our own team to support the school,” said Addam Roma, who formed his team, The Team.
Roma, a licensed real estate professional with Properties of The Villages, appreciated the quality time with his friends and colleagues in The Villages for a great cause.
“Everyone is kind of getting together and helping each other out,” Roma said. “I love the camaraderie down here. I’m not a great golfer by any means. I love to see these people doing great, but we’re just having a good time with our friends.”
Colin Bouette, an enclosure specialist from The Villages Golf Carts, joined his friends to form their own team, Gerry’s Kids, to “enjoy the tournament”.
“It’s great. I have a lot of friends’ kids who go to the school and who’ve benefitted from it,” Bouette said. “So I’m always happy to pitch in.”
Teams also enjoyed some of the renovations that took place on the Riley Grove course in 2022, which included resized and moved bunkers, new drainage, changes to the slopes, and other modifications to benefit play.
“The renovation turned out great and we have heard a number of compliments seconding our thoughts,” Mark Verkey said, the PGA Professional of Palmer Legends Country Club.
Palmer Legends Country Club has hosted the tournament for 18 years. This year was one of the largest tournament with 204 golfers split into their four person teams. Even so, there was still a waitlist.
“The tournament went really well,” Verkey said. “We had the largest demand to play in the tournament we’ve ever had...It’s great to see the demand there is for the tournament and to support the school.”
The Villages Annual Charter School Golf Tournament had 21 sponsors this year who could make donations ranging from $200 to $7,500, as well as donate to chance drawings. Top sponsors this year included The Villages, Properties of The Villages, Citizens First Bank, T&D Concrete, AgeWave Solutions and Sunshine Air Conditioning.
The overall winner was the Palmer Legends team, which consisted of Eddie Connell, Chad Strausbaugh, Bob Wotring and Michael Rohan, who also won the Riley Grove/Cherry Hill flight.
The Technology Solutions Group - Team 2, composed of Adam Bokuniewicz, Kurt Miller, Brad Andrews and David Rees, won the Cherry Hill/Laurel Valley flight.
The Properties of The Villages team, composed of Matthew Ostrander, Nick Vespa, Charley Singletary, and Harper Boone, won the Laurel Valley/Riley Grove flight.
Greg Walters, from the Clymer Farner Barley Inc. team, was the Closest to the Pin winner. Walters was just 1 foot six inches from the pin at Laurel Valley’s 8th hole.
The full list of results this year are at tvcs.org/golf/results.
