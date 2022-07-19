Charter school earns ‘A’ grade for 19th year

For the 19th year, The Villages Charter School has earned an A from the Florida Department of Education. Administration at all levels of the charter school is proud of the results. “Our students made it through some difficult times, as well as our staff,” said Dr. Randy McDaniel, director of education at the charter school. “Overall, they performed very strong, and we are very pleased by that.” McDaniel also praised the dedication that students and staff have to the school’s core values of hard work, hospitality, stewardship and creativity. “It’s a long-term commitment to excellence,” he said. In addition to school grades, results from state exams also were recently released. School administrators in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties, including at The Villages Charter School, have been reviewing grades and scores, evaluating where they did well and where they need to improve.
Sumter County
At The Villages High School, principal Rob Grant also was pleased with the charter school’s results.
“I credit it to the hard work that the teachers do, that the administration does, that school counselors do,” Grant said. “Everyone that is involved — it’s a team effort, the parents and the students, too.”
Grant said staff has been combing through data to see where the school can improve on state exams as well as comparing scores to other schools, districts and the state averages.
“Not that it’s a competition, but you want to be the best,” he said.
Dr. Peggy Irwin, principal of The Villages Charter Middle School, said the school grade symbolizes the dedication teachers have to their students’ education.
“It also shows the commitment our students have to their education and how they strive to always do their best,” she said.
The charter school, Bushnell Elementary School and Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School were the only schools in the Sumter County School District that earned an A. Lake Panasoffkee Elementary has maintained its A since 2002.
South Sumter High School and South Sumter Middle School both fell from B grades to a C, joining Wildwood Middle High School at a C.
Webster Elementary and Wildwood Elementary schools both improved their grades, going from a C to a B.
For the 2021-22 school year, the Sumter County School District fell from an A to a B.
Districts received their last grades in 2019 as grades were not released for the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and grades were optional for schools and districts during the 2020-21 school year.
The district and its public schools did not opt for a 2021 grade.
Wildwood Elementary School Principal Summer Shirley said seeing the school’s grade improve was a proud and humbling moment.
“This year we beat many odds — with COVID effects on staff and students, staff shortages and tremendous student growth that led to hiring all year,” Shirley said. “We pulled together as the Wildcat family that we are every day and showed up to make our community proud. Even on the tough days, our students and staff pushed through the odds and exhibited tremendous growth and perseverance.”
Marion County
Marion County Public Schools fell to a C. The district’s score was off by one point to re-earn its pre-pandemic B, according a district press release.
One Marion County school earned an F, and two schools earned a D while 32 schools received a C grade and 10 got a B.
Three schools — Eighth Street Elementary School, Madison Street Academy of Arts, and Dr. N. H. Jones Elementary School — earned an A.
A school grade is based on 11 possible components, according to the Florida Department of Education, but it’s mostly based on state examinations. For a school to be given a grade, 95% of students must be tested.
According to the press release, Forest High School received an I, for incomplete, as only 94% of the school was tested. The district has 30 days to appeal this to receive a grade.
Lake County
Lake County Schools remained a B district, receiving its fifth consecutive B after opting in for a grade last year and earning a B.
“We had to overcome some challenges, particularly regarding student attendance, and we did so significantly,” said Lake County Superintendent Diane Kornegay in a district press release. “Our teachers, administrators and staff were attentive to the needs of our students, and our grade reflects that.”
Fruitland Park Elementary School and Leesburg High School maintained C grades while Villages Elementary of Lady Lake earned a B, falling from the A it received in 2019.
Two Lake County schools earned As. The district did not have any F schools but had three D school and two that received I grades.
The Florida Department of Education applauded the hard work of everyone involved in the success of students in the Sunshine State.
“From Spring 2021 to Spring 2022, it’s clear that our teachers and school leaders used every resource at their disposal to lift Florida’s students well beyond expectations,” said Florida’s Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. in a press release. “We know that these results are thanks to policies that kept schools open and kept kids in the classroom, which has been widely recognized as critical to student achievement.”
Test Scores
On test scores, the department of education praised increases in math, history, civics and geometry between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Test scores are scored on a five-tier scale, with three considered satisfactory.
Sumter County led the tri-county area with 61% of students scoring three and above on English language arts assessments, with Lake County at 49% and Marion County at 43%.
The Villages Charter School showed strength in most exams, including the Algebra I end-of-course exam, with 31% of students earning a five. In Sumter County, all but Wildwood Middle High School performed above the state average for the Algebra I exam in all grade levels.
This year’s scores and grades are the last to use data from the Florida Standard Assessments, which are being phased out.
Next year scores and grades will draw data from Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards and Florida’s Assessment of Student Thinking (F.A.S.T.) exams.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
