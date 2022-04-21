Charity groups adjust to the seasonal exodus

This month is complicated for volunteer groups in The Villages. They are celebrating their members in honor of National Volunteer Month, but it is also a time when many seasonal volunteers return to their northern homes for the summer. That seasonal trend requires volunteer groups to make adjustments so they can maintain the services they provide. Groups like UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, the Salvation Army, Our Moment Cafe and Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Cares lean on year-round volunteers now more than ever to meet community needs. The hospital foundation has about 80 volunteers who are seasonal and begin leaving from early April through May. Currently, the foundation has a total of 670 volunteers and estimates that between 80% and 90% are Villagers, said Lou Emmert, the auxiliary foundation’s volunteer coordinator.
“When seasonal volunteers leave, we will request our full-time volunteers to take on an extra shift for that time,” said Emmert, of the Village of Belle Aire. “We are continually recruiting new volunteers, so some of those will replace the seasonal ones.”
Seasonal volunteers are welcomed back when they return and generally can find a position in the department or area where they volunteered previously, she said.
Most of the openings are in the emergency and patient care departments, Emmert said. Currently, the foundation has 110 open shifts in 25 different areas, including Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe in Lady Lake.
Auxiliary foundation volunteers contribute around 10,000 hours per month to the hospital and the foundation, Emmert said.
“We are extremely grateful for our volunteers,” she said. “Where we are located, The Villages, we are so fortunate for the large number of residents who want to give up time to help the hospital and the foundation. I’m constantly amazed at the experiences and professions our volunteers have held in the past. These past experiences give us very professional and capable volunteers.”
During National Volunteer Month, the auxiliary foundation is hosting appreciation lunches for its volunteers at Palmer Legends Country Club and handing out annual awards such as the leadership award, volunteer of the year award, president’s award, unsung hero award, outstanding department award and “Going the Extra Mile” award.
“We are always looking for ways to make the patients’ stay more comfortable and pleasant, even in a hospital,” Emmert said.
SERVING OTHERS
Cornerstone Hospice also relies on volunteers, to run errands, provide patients with companionship and more.
There are 55 volunteers currently serving The Villages Hospice House, said Heidi Gaumet, volunteer specialist. Prior to COVID-19, there were 130 volunteers.
“A lot have left for multiple reasons; family became a priority to a lot of people or they just moved back to where they are from,” Gaumet said.
The hospice only has five seasonal volunteers, she said.
“It does put a little dent but it isn’t a huge loss, and they do return when they come back, which is wonderful,” Gaumet said. “We are recruiting nonstop, and we have volunteer training every month. It is a never-ending process.”
Volunteers staff three shifts a day, seven days a week, she said. Right now, volunteers are needed as greeters and to help in the kitchen.
“Volunteering here is so fulfilling. You are really helping patients and families,” Gaumet said. “We focus on the life the patient has remaining and making that the best possible.”
Medicare requires hospice to use volunteers, Gaumet said. Each year, volunteer hours must equal at least 5% of a hospice provider’s total patient care hours.
“Volunteers are extra important to us because every hour they put in counts toward that 5%,” she said. “There are 12 rooms in this hospice and they have been filled for months. So that takes the burden off the staff.”
Terry Meisner joined the hospice volunteer staff six months ago, because she remembers how well hospice cared for her father. She is a retired health care professional.
“I think I am blessed to have the opportunity to help people through a very difficult time in their life,” said Meisner, of the Village of Marsh Bend. “I feel like it is more of a blessing to me than for them. It is a wonderful opportunity and very fulfilling.”
Meisner decided to volunteer to support the staff and make their jobs easier.
“I feel appreciated, and I know one day I’ll have to go through this, and I’ll look for the volunteers to support me as well,” Meisner said. “Giving back is a wonderful opportunity.”
RELYING ON FRIENDS
Villages volunteers also help out the Salvation Army in the breakfast program, after-school program, bell ringing, food drives and more, said Maj. Marie Harris, volunteer coordinator of the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties.
“We wouldn’t be able to have our programs if wasn’t for our volunteers,” said Harris, of the Village Santiago. “A lot of our programs are fully staffed by volunteers.”
The Salvation Army has around 700 volunteers, with 500 serving as seasonal volunteers, she said, many during bell-ringing season at the holidays. Around 90% are Villagers.
Word of mouth is how Salvation Army deals with the decrease in seasonal volunteers, with many year-round volunteers bringing in family and friends, Harris said. She is amazed and overwhelmed by the Villagers’ generosity with their time.
“Villagers want to give back and they want to be involved,” she said. “They want to do something for someone else. There is always someone new who wants to volunteer.”
APPRECIATING VOLUNTEERS
Our Moment Cafe provided lunch for its volunteers April 6 at Havana Country Club in honor of National Volunteer Month.
The group provides a place where residents with dementia and their caregivers can receive support from health care professionals and others in the same situation.
Volunteer coordinator Carol Ann Wolf, of the Village of Hemingway, joined Our Moment Cafe as a volunteer in December 2021. She is a certified dementia practitioner.
“Our team of volunteers are such kind, compassionate and caring individuals,” Wolf said. “It is beyond satisfying to be part of a team that makes such a positive impact on individuals within our beautiful community. I can only think of two words that describe the blessing of being a part of this volunteer team — joyful and heartwarming.”
Denise Cattie and Carol Marvosh, both of the Village of Osceola Hills, have been volunteers since the organization started in December 2019. Cattie joined because her best friend had Alzheimer’s disease and died from COVID-19, so she wanted to honor her. Joan Bender and Dick Boyden, founders of Our Moment Cafe, are her neighbors.
“I heard about this from the beginning, and it just truly touched my heart and appealed to me,” Cattie said. “This is a happy place for the clients. A nice memory for them.”
Marvosh said she joined the organization to help people, and the happy looks on clients’ faces keep her going.
Our Moment Cafe is now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that consists of only volunteers. It provides “memory cafes,” places for learning, support and social engagement for individuals with early-stage dementia and their caregivers. The cafe events include structured activities like music, art projects, guest performances or educational events along with refreshments.
Currently, Our Moment Cafe runs two cafes each month, one from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Chula Vista Recreation Center, and another from 1 to 3 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at Bacall Recreation Center. Participants must be accepted into the program in advance to attend. For information, call Joan Bender at 352-775-9715.
Staff writer Donovan Conaway can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or donovan.conaway@thevillagesmedia.com.
