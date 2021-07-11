Charities turn to community for support

Chuck Abbott has always had a special place in his heart for active military. In fact, the Village of Briar Meadow resident used to be one. “I loved getting packages from people back home,” he said. “Every time my wife, Barb, sent a package, she always included cookies that I would share with my unit.” Many nonprofits throughout The Villages and the surrounding areas do what they can to help make a difference. But sometimes they also need an extra helping hand to continue supporting their various missions, such as working with children with special needs through Marion Therapeutic Horseback Riding Association, assisting active military through Operation Shoebox, seeking adventure through Friends of Lake Griffin State Park and helping people find refuge with Shepherd’s LightHouse.
Working with horses
The Marion Therapeutic Horseback Riding Association (MTRA) provides therapeutic horseback riding and Equine Assisted Learning Activities at a low cost or through scholarships.
Jenna Rovira, development director at MTRA, said that program income provides 10 to 15% of funding needed annually for the services provided and to cover expenses.
“The best way people can help is to donate money or time,” she said. “Money will help pay for feed and maintaining the horses; pay for scholarships to help those who need assistance; and pay for equipment and insurance. Volunteers also are needed especially when we do therapeutic horseback riding for individuals with Multiple Sclerosis.”
Some of the association’s recent wish list items include jump poles, shelters or materials to build shelters for the fields, extension ladders, wheel barrows, hay racks, bridles and shelving.
“We are so thankful for all of those who lend a hand,” Rovira added. “Every donation goes towards our mission of working with the horses and helping those who come to us for therapy. We have a mission to offer these benefits of therapeutic horseback riding to persons of all ages and capabilities that are physically, mentally or emotionally challenged, but we wouldn’t be able to help without the help of the giving community.”
Helping Active Troops Feel at Home
Abbott said he feels helping the troops takes him back to a time when he was serving.
“Every time we received a package, it was like Christmas morning,” he said.
Operation Shoebox is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to troops deployed.
Volunteers work together to pack goodie bags or stockings full of treats for the troops, but they need additional items to help the demand they are currently receiving.
“We pack a variety of items including handwritten letters, individual drink sticks and hard candy, stationary, small puzzle books, beef jerky — anything to make them smile and feel like they are loved,” he said.
Staff Sergeant Rodney Jenkins said he is thankful for the boxes the nonprofit sends out.
“The soldiers really like the items, and even more is the fact that there are people like you that care and think about us while we are away from our families,” he said. “We could never express enough thanks to those who help put these boxes together and remind us a little about home.”
Leading Adventures in Nature
The Friends of Lake Griffin State Park, located at 3089 US Highway 441 in Fruitland Park, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to conserve, protect, restore and enhance the natural, historical, cultural and recreational resources of Lake Griffin State Park.
“We support the park by volunteering our time and talents,” said Linda Morrison, of the Village of St. James. “We raise money for park projects and equipment and provide labor for park maintenance, projects and programs. One of our biggest need right now is golf carts to use on the premises.”
The group raises money through memberships, donations, by providing kayak tours and by selling firewood to campers.
“Lake Griffin State Park staff and volunteers use golf carts to move workers, tools and materials,” Morrison said. “We also use the carts to take visitors with disabilities around the park. We love being able to give all of our visitors the opportunity to see nature up close and are thankful to all those who have helped in some way.”
Helping Mothers in Need
Shepherd’s LightHouse, located at 5930 SE Robinson Road in Belleview, has opened its doors to be a place where single, homeless mothers and their children can call home while learning how to get back on their feet.
“Some of the families who come to us might be a victim of human trafficking or domestic violence,” said Yolanda East, executive director for the nonprofit. “Our goal is to give them a place to live temporarily, help them find a job and connect them to needed services that help them achieve their goals.”
The nonprofit is currently in need of items for its thrift store and also monetary donations to help provide the services for the families in need.
“The work at Shepherd’s LightHouse is one of the hardest and most rewarding things that I have ever done,” said East. “Helping people navigate through life’s storms, even those unplanned, is my passion. We want to help as many people as we possibly can using services that are forever changing and adapting to changes in the environment.”
Senior writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.