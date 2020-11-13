Charitable groups need holiday helpers

As the holiday season approaches, so do volunteer opportunities. This year’s need for volunteers has increased from that of previous years as many who have helped are still unable or not ready to return to the places they used to volunteer. Throughout The Villages and its surrounding area, there are a number of organizations in need of some extra help. Some of these include local charitable thrift stores, nonprofits, medical centers, hospice care and those who craft for local organizations. Volunteers also are needed for this year’s Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 Toys for Tots annual drive, said Edward Lloyd, local coordinating officer.
“This is a major event we hold in Lake and Sumter counties,” he said. “We are in need of volunteers to help with filling out applications for those requesting toys, assisting with storage and transportation of toys and helping in the local warehouse.”
Seniors can be very giving of their talents, said David Berlan, an associate professor of public administration at Florida State University who specializes in philanthropy and how it affects local communities.
“They are typically in a better position to volunteer more because they have wrapped up their careers and have the time to give back,” Berlan said in a recent news release. “This year has a greater need for volunteers as many of these seniors are considered at-risk for the virus and aren’t ready to return.”
As more places begin to reopen, volunteers will play a major role as they help to fill in the gaps and distribute the workload of the holidays evenly, according to a recent article by the Marine Corps Community Services.
“Helping others increases your levels of happiness and appreciation, especially during the holidays,” the article states. “While many of the traditional ways to give back may be modified because of guidance from the Center for Disease Control (and Prevention), there are still ways to give your time and talent.”
Nonprofit organizations request additional help
The Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties currently is accepting applications for local bell ringers and to assist with the nonprofit’s Angel Tree.
“We need everyone that we can possibly get, because the need this year is just huge,” said Major Marie Harris, volunteer coordinator for The Salvation Army.
“Through the generosity of volunteers, the Salvation Army helps to bring joy to a child or lonely senior by helping to put a meal on their table or helping to provide gifts on Christmas morning,” she said.
Abundance of Love and the Boomer Loomers are among the groups looking for volunteers to help them craft a variety of mittens, hats, scarves and other items. The goods will be donated to local cancer centers and nursing homes.
“We just want people to know we care about them and we do that by crafting all year,” said Village Santo Domingo resident and Abundance of Love member, Jen Smith. “The items we craft go to a variety of people, including those who may be homeless in the Ocala National Forest and those who are suffering from breast cancer.”
Boomer Loomer’s President Amy Donato said the group is making hats, scarves and mittens to donate to Alzheimer’s patients, people who are homeless in the forest and cancer centers who depend on their items for patients undergoing chemotherapy.
“There is such a need this year,” the Village of Buttonwood resident said. “We are doing our best to make sure that everyone requesting items get them, because they depend on us.”
Hospice and Hospital Care seek limited volunteers
While volunteers at The Villages Hospice House or UF Health The Villages Hospital may be limited, people can still apply so that when positions open up, they can be added to the rosters.
Lou Emmert, volunteer coordinator for UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation said some volunteers already have returned to the hospital and were glad to do so.
“We are slowly welcoming them back,” the Village of Belle Aire resident said. “We have volunteers working outside running the trams to and from the parking lot, those working in the offices in the east campus, and have recently welcomed back volunteers in the cafe and gift shops, but the need is always there. Even without the pandemic, we are always seeking volunteers.”
Heidi Gaumet, volunteer specialist at Cornerstone Hospice, said only the kitchen workers and greeters have returned so far but she loves being able to see their faces.
“They are such a pleasure to work with, and they really make a difference for our patients,” she said. “We are always looking for volunteers because hospice isn’t for everyone. Those who do usually have close ties to someone who had been in hospice care or just want to give back in a big way.”
Volunteers Needed in Thrift Stores
Volunteers also are needed in local charitable thrift stores this year. Thrift stores already are seeing an increase of donations as more people have been staying home this year.
Cris Picht, assistant merchandising manager for Hospice of Marion County, said there is definitely an increased need for volunteers throughout their thrift stores.
“We are always in need of cashiers, especially as the holiday season comes in,” she said. “In general, The Villages community is very giving of both donations and their time, but the holidays tend to bring out more of the giving spirit.”
All proceeds from items sold in the stores go back into helping patients.
Those interested in cashiering or pricing and stocking can come into any of the stores and fill out a questionnaire, she added.
“We try to put people in the positions they want to work and it’s super easy to fill out an application,” she said. “It’s fun and upbeat.”
Love In the Name of Christ in the Heart of Florida, or Love INC, also is looking for volunteers for a variety of opportunities. In addition to working in their upscale resale store, Centsible Furnishings, they are also seeking volunteers to help parents shop in a Christmas Blessings event.
“We really like how engaged our volunteers are,” said Dana Parker, executive director for the nonprofit. “We know this year, people need an extra hand, so we are collecting donations to help those less fortunate provide a Christmas for their families. The volunteers helping in the store are also great because they get to interact firsthand with our clients while the proceeds go back into our mission of helping others.”
Staff writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.