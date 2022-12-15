Charitable groups help make Christmas possible

Santa took a break Saturday from prepping for his busiest day of the year to bring joy and presents to the SoZo Kids Christmas party. And St. Nick had gifts to distribute at the party in Ocklawaha thanks to the efforts of members of the Friends of SoZo Kids Club, who have been fundraising and collecting donations for weeks to ensure kids living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest don’t go without. “We would be nowhere without the help of volunteers and donations,” said Pastor David Houck, founder of The Help Agency/SoZo Kids. Multiple local groups, including Friends of SoZo Kids, The Villages Woodworkers, The Girl Scout Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages, The Salvation Army and more, make sure no children slip through the cracks during the holiday season by making or collecting and distributing items for the less fortunate.
For SoZo Kids, Houck said the goal was to give almost 200 families presents they otherwise could not afford.
“We have the kids make lists of what they want, and people in The Villages pledged to buy a certain amount of gifts on each list,” he said. “Then we give just about all the gifts to the parents so they can play the role of Santa and put the presents under the tree for their kids.”
Houck said there are tens of thousands living in poverty within the Ocala National Forest, and his goal is to make sure kids are safe and have the opportunity to grow.
“Everything we do is thanks to the people who give back to us for the sake of these kids,” he said.
Linda Casey, president of the Friends of SoZo Kids, said there were hundreds of items purchased for the children.
“We had people pledge to buy some or all the items on wish lists,” Casey said. “And those lists that were not spoken for were fulfilled with cash donations we received. We made sure not a single list went unfulfilled.”
Conway Willams, of the Village of Hadley, is the toy department manager for The Villages Woodworkers Club, which works out of the two woodshops in The Villages.
He said the club has spent months making thousands of toys, with more than 10,000 finished to donate.
“Supporting children in the tri-county area is the biggest thing,” Williams said. “It really gives you a warm sense of accomplishment. We want to make sure they all have something for themselves, especially during holidays.”
Williams said most Woodworkers involved in the toy-making process don’t get to see the kids’ reactions when they receive the toys, but they still know how grateful they are.
“We get letters from some of the kids where they thank us for their toys and draw us pictures,” Williams said. “It helps, knowing we’re making a difference.”
The Girl Scout Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages also enjoys making a difference for area kids during the holidays.
The group’s 14th annual Pajama and Book Drive this year was its most successful so far, with about 9,600 pairs of pajamas and 6,700 books collected.
These items are distributed through the tri-county area to children in need.
“This could not have happened had The Villages not allowed us into (more than 40) recreation centers to house the red collection boxes, nor without the generous support of Villagers who took the time to donate these new pjs and books,” said Judy Schober, club publicity chairperson. “Many clubs donated as a group, and monetary donations helped get the sizes needed to fill the lists provided by the social service agencies.”
Schober, of the Village of Pinellas, said there was an estimation of 6,000 children in the tri-county area who are considered homeless. This number includes foster children.
“Our goal is to make sure these children have new, comfy pajamas to wear at night and a book to read that is all their own,” Schober said. “And thanks to people donating we’re able to get that mission achieved each year.”
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program ensures kids have something to unwrap on Christmas Day.
Maj. Marie Harris, public relations and volunteer coordinator for The Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties, said the Angel Tree program is the only way many kids get any gifts.
“The families we serve are low to moderate income, and many low-income families do not have surplus money in their budget to buy gifts,” she said. “And we believe every child should enjoy the magic of Christmas.”
For The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, eligible families create a list of items the children want and need, including clothing sizes and certain types of toys. People then claim a wish list and buy some or all the items and donate them.
A few weeks before Christmas volunteers with The Salvation Army deliver the items to the families.
“The Villages is an incredibly generous place with people who are really intent on giving back,” Harris said.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
