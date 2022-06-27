CERT gives back to first responders

When firefighters fight the flames of a blaze, the heat and adrenaline can become so intense that they risk cardiac arrest. But members of the Firefighter Rehab Team with the Community Emergency Response Team in The Villages help keep firefighters safe with on-scene rehab by getting them water and snacks, and checking their vitals during breaks. The team has been a lifesaver for the roughly 150 first responders at The Villages Public Safety Department, said Lee Longo, firefighter and EMT. “What these guys do is absolutely amazing,” Longo said. “We are able to come out of a structure fire and have rehab already set up and not have to worry about it. They monitor vitals, make sure all the proper protocols are followed so we can safely go back to work, or if there’s an issue, then they’re pretty good at spotting it.”
Agencies usually have some rehab materials, but it is typically a tarp with a cooler of water, so CERT members go above and beyond, Longo said.
Firefighters are rotated when responding to fires and other extended emergencies to ensure they get checked, VPSD Fire Chief Edmund Cain said. This is especially essential because nearly three-quarters of firefighters have experienced heat-related illness symptoms before, and 5% of firefighters had symptoms of heat-related illness 20 times or more in a year, according to a 2019 National Library of Medicine study.
A former CERT member got the idea to give back to local fire departments and start a firefighter rehab team in November 2017, said Barbara Hudson, CERT firefighter rehab team co-supervisor.
“When the firefighters have gone through one or two canisters of air, we have them sit down in chairs with ice in their arms to cool them down because their temperature can go to 103 degrees,” said Hudson, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “We take their blood pressure, their temperature and their pulse. We want them to stay healthy and we give them drinks and protein bars.”
The 35-member team includes many former first responders and nurses, said Tony Kubat, CERT firefighter rehab team co-supervisor, so they are used to responding quickly to emergencies.
An alert will come from ReadyAlert and the VPSD incident commander on-scene will notify the rehab team to meet at their rally points before heading to the scene. About 45 minutes later, the team is on scene and ready to rehab firefighters, said Kubat, of the Village of Pine Ridge.
Once on scene, about six to eight team members put up a tent then pull out cooling chairs, ice packs, snacks, water and more for the firefighters.
“The firefighters, they love it,” Kubat said. “After they sat in the cooling chairs and they got hydrated, they all just said, ‘Hey, this is the best thing ever.’ So, for the most part when we show up, they’re very, very appreciative.”
The leading cause of line-of-duty firefighter deaths is sudden cardiac issues, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Dehydration also can lead to issues, Cain said. So, the work CERT is doing can be lifesaving.
“It helps tremendously, especially when there’s an extended type of situation with a structure fire or technical rescue,” Cain said.
The collaboration, enabled by a strong CERT volunteer base from The Villages, heavily accents the unique needs and abilities when it comes to firefighting here. It’s a key reason for the department wanting to create a special fire control district independent of county control, allowing The Villages to tailor its resources to the unique needs of the community.
From a bill sponsored by Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis unanimously back the idea. Now, voters in Sumter County who live in the proposed district will be asked to approve it during November’s General Election, enabling it to start up in October 2023.
The district would be able to raise its own funding and determine its own spending so Villages residents would know precisely where every penny was spent.
The district would be governed by an elected board.
The district’s benefits could extend Villages residents in Lady Lake, Fruitland Park and Marion County by having a new fire district create agreements with those other government entities.
And certainly CERT members and firefighters could continue their relationship under a new district concept. It’s a relationship that already is cemented in mutual respect, Kubat said.
To prepare, members go through regular training by themselves as well as with local fire departments. During the fall and winter, they attend the annual VPSD training in Leesburg as well as the new VPSD hire training in Citrus County once or twice a year, Kubat said.
They learn to set up the equipment, practice their skills and tend to the first responders in real time.
They also take a Federal Emergency Management Agency class about firefighter rehab, taught by VPSD Division Chief Kara Watts.
“They definitely put in a lot of work, and it’s very appreciated by the line personnel,” Longo said.
Looking to the future, as The Villages continues to expand south, the rehab team plans to add another equipment truck to accommodate the need down there, Kubat said.
“Our first responders are extremely happy, and they consider CERT part of the VPSD team,” Cain said. “People need to remember that these people are volunteers and are out there at all hours of the day and night in all weather conditions, and it does not faze them at all.”
CERT assists the community by providing first aid during disasters, helping with search and rescue, and performing other tasks to help first responders. For more information or to join the organization, go to certofthevillages.org or contact Phil Goldsmith at philip.goldsmith@tvcert.org or 703-370-0449.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.