Ceremony honors Korean War veterans

Korean War veteran Deane Chickering is at every National Korean War Armistice Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages.
The 89-year-old plans to keep up that tradition as long as he lives to honor those he served alongside and the country he helped defend.
"Independence for (South Korea), that is why we went there, to try and help them out. We still do that today,” said Chickering, of the Village of Bonnybrook and U.S. Air Force veteran.
The park marked the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War by hosting its annual ceremony Thursday. It honored those who served during the war and those who defended Korea after it ended.
There were 1.8 million Americans who served in Korea, and 5.7 million Americans served in the military during that period.
There are now the roughly 1,149,257 Korean War veterans in the U.S. and 1,697 Korean War veterans in The Villages, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
On July 27, 1953, officials from the U.S., United Nations, North Korea and China gathered to sign the armistice agreement that ended the Korean War.
It also formally removed troops and established the Demilitarized Zone; stopped troops from entering the air, ground or sea areas under control of the other; released prisoners of war; and stopped open hostilities, according to the National Archives and Records Administration.
During the ceremony, retired U.S. Army Col. Steve Boshears spoke about the Korean War, its history and his personal connection to the conflict.
The war is personal to him because his father-in-law served during the war, and since then both he and his wife, Michelle, have served in defense of South Korea.
"During the Korean War, nearly 1.8 million Americans served to defend the freedoms that South Koreans enjoy today,” said the Village of Carolina resident. "U.S. forces were often vastly outnumbered by the enemy, and they faced extreme conditions of heat and cold fighting in the mountains and the valleys in the rice paddies.”
More than 36,000 Americans died and thousands more were wounded. Many of their remains are still unaccounted for, he said.
"The armistice was not and is not a peace treaty,” he said. "It is only an agreement to the cessation of hostilities.”
Throughout the rest of the ceremony, the park's honor guard presented and placed a wreath as well as conducted a 21-gun salute, Tri-County Women Veterans posted the colors and Deborah Perina sang "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Additionally, Tom Miller, president of the Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages, walked around the park and had each Korean War veteran share their name, branch and years of service.
"Today, we want to remember our brothers and sisters who served in Korea,” said Miller, U.S. Army. "If you look today at the Korean Peninsula, just think about all the success that these (veterans) helped South Koreans have in comparison to what's happening in North Korea.”
Not only did these veterans fight the enemy with determination, but they often faced oppressive elements like the bitter cold and oppressive heat, the Village of Duval resident said.
Much of the crowd included Korean War veterans and members of the Korean War & Korea Defense Service Veterans, The Villages (FL), Chapter 169, which Chickering is a member of.
He said he enjoys seeing his fellow Korean War veterans, especially as they are ageing and dying quickly. Between 2020 and 2021, 212,364 Korean War veterans across the country died, according to U.S. census.
Chapter 169, which has 176 members, is open to all veterans who served in Korea from 1950 to the present day, either during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953 or from 1954 to the present day in defense of Korea.
The group meets at 1 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Saddlebrook Recreation.
For more information about the group and how to join, visit kwva169.org.
The park's next ceremony is at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 for Purple Heart Day, which recognizes military members who have received the Purple Heart. For more information about the park and upcoming ceremonies, visit facebook.com/vmpvillages.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.