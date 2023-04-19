Ceremony focuses on fighting antisemitism

Lonny Wilk of the Anti-Defamation League’s Florida Region did not mince words when he addressed Tuesday’s Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages. Antisemitism is on a sharp rise, and it’s time for the community to stand up against it.
“In 2022, there was a 42% increase in antisemitic incidents in Florida compared to 2021,” he told the hundreds in attendance. “That number is double what we saw in 2020, and the proliferation comes from all sides of the political spectrum.”
Wilk was one of the main speakers at this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony, put together by the Tri County Holocaust Remembrance Committee. This year’s theme was “Who Would You Be? Rescuer, Persecutor or Bystander?”
Wilk addressed the rise in antisemitic incidents, both in Florida and across the country. A 2022 ADL audit of antisemitic incidents revealed a 51% increase in antisemitic harassment in Florida compared with 2021, as well as a 15% increase in vandalism.
“What comes with the rise in antisemitic activity and behavior is a significant amount of silence from the community when and after it happens,” he said. “All people must call out antisemitism when it occurs, advocate for change and speak up and report such incidents.”
Patrick Riccards, CEO of Life After Hate, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people disengage from hate groups and hateful online spaces, also spoke at the event. He said those drawn to hate groups are looking for camaraderie, are fearful and struggling, and tend to lash out against others who are not like them.
“There is no dispute that extremism is on the rise,” Riccards said. “But what can we do? Nations stood together against the Nazis and antisemitism during World War II, and we can do the same today.”
Riccards played testimonies of four young people who were assisted by Life After Hate to escape the world of hate. All four said they were drawn to such groups because they promised friendship and togetherness, but came to realize they were isolated and alone.
“They got their lives back,” he said. “They are living proof that they can turn away evil and do good. There are those who may ask if they are worthy of rehabilitation. I say we can help them and give them a second chance, because those that leave hate become the strongest people.”
This year’s ceremony remembered the 6 million Jews killed across Nazi-occupied Europe during World War II. Local Holocaust survivors and the “Second Generation” — those who are the children of Holocaust survivors — were honored, as well as World War II soldiers, rescuers and liberators.
Susan Feinberg, a Village of Pennecamp resident, is chair of the Tri County Holocaust Remembrance Committee. Feinberg, herself the daughter of Holocaust survivors in Hungary, shared her family’s story to those in attendance.
“There were 450,000 Jews that called Hungary home before World War II but, after the war, the number plunged to just 100,000,” she said. “My father was in a labor camp, and my mother was saved by the Red Cross. They came to the U.S. and had a family and, when I was a teen, I asked them to share their stories.”
Feinberg and others emphasized that it’s important for future generations to carry on what their ancestors started and share the stories of the Holocaust to everyone.
“We now have the third and fourth Generations, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, coming of age and learning about their ancestry,” she said. “It’s important for future generations to share our stories, to remember and never forget.”
A poignant moment came during the candle lighting ceremony to remember those who lost their lives in the Holocaust and to commemorate the people who stood up against hate.
The daughter of Heinz Jaffe, a Holocaust survivor and World War II veteran, lit the first candle. Jaffe, a longtime Villager and Temple Shalom of Central Florida member who died last year at age 99, frequently spoke about the Holocaust to students and others. He was able to participate in last year’s ceremony a few weeks before his death.
“Heinz Jaffe was a champion of Holocaust education and remembrance, and we are blessed that his family could participate in this year’s ceremony,” said Bob Gold, a Tri County Holocaust Committee member.
The event also honored the winners of the Committee’s annual Holocaust educational writing contest. Students from the Villages Charter Middle School, Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter Middle School participated in the contest.
There was also music from Temple Shalom members, as well as the God’s Echo Choir at Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park.
