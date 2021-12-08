Ceremony ensures we never forget Dec. 7

As people gathered Tuesday at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages to remember the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, one Navy veteran who witnessed that infamous day watched from behind glass. Judy Wygonik, of the Village of Calumet Grove, brought a photograph of her father, Jim A. Triplett Sr. He was 21 years old when he survived the Japanese aerial attack that decimated the U.S. Pacific Fleet and catapulted the nation into World War II. She remembers Triplett, who passed away 15 years ago on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, as a terrific father of four children. Wygonik brings his picture to every Pearl Harbor ceremony she attends. “We have to remember him and the other guys who have given for this country,” Wygonik said. Dusty Rhodes, local resident and retired Navy commander, spoke at the ceremony about the history of Pearl Harbor and how it led to the U.S. entering World War II. “Over the next four years, America showed they had the internal strength, national spirit, industrial know-how and the willingness to fight,” Rhodes said. “And, if necessary, die for freedom and world democracy. I salute my dad, those others in the Greatest Generation and the millions of other veterans who have continued to carry that banner of bravery and their dedication of duty to themselves and their fellow Americans.” He also noted that The Villages has a high population of veterans. One of out of every 6 residents here has served in the military, according to U.S. Census data for The Villages metropolitan statistical area. Rhodes said the importance of honoring veterans’ sacrifices and the high population of Villages veterans should encourage everyone to thank veterans for their service when they see them. The ceremony featured the Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages Honor Guard, led by Commander Peggy Campbell, and the Jewish War Veterans Post 352, which presented its color guard. The Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 presented service flags as Sounds of Scotland performed music. Sue Roper, a Navy veteran and president of the Tri-County Women Veterans, led the presentation of local veterans organization flags. Fred Brighton, an Army veteran and member of the Vietnam War Veterans of America Chapter 1036, said civilians should attend ceremonies for days like the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor to honor what veterans have given for the nation. “By attending (veterans ceremonies) you get a better appreciation for when people sacrifice for the freedoms that you have,” said Brighton, of the Village of Pine Hills. The ceremony ended with the Veterans’ Memorial Park honor guard presenting a red, white and blue wreath and Sounds of Scotland performing “Amazing Grace” in honor of those who gave their lives at Pearl Harbor 80 years ago. Tom Miller, of the Village of Duval, is president and chaplain of the park. The Army veteran led a prayer for the men and women who fought after the attack on Pearl Harbor. “The only thing I can say … is never forget Pearl Harbor,” Miller said after the ceremony.
