Central Florida offers wintry attractions

Say it can’t snow in Florida, and Floridians will find a way. One of the nation’s most popular winter tourism spots has some of its least wintry weather, but Central Florida still aims to give the feel of winter to tourists and locals. The Alpine snow park Snowcat Ridge in Dade City recently returned for its second season, this time with ice skating and private igloo rentals in addition to snow tubing. In Kissimmee, Gaylord Palms Resort’s annual Christmas event also will feature snow tubing. Snow sledding will come to Mount Dora for one day at Snow in the Park on Saturday. And the region’s theme parks use a special type of soap to simulate snowfall. The sight of snow delicately falling onto the ground and the feeling of playing in the snow are “visceral experiences” associated with winter that separate it from other seasons, said Ray Eddy, an entertainment management lecturer at the University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management.
“For many adults, something as simple as sledding can bring back beautiful childhood memories,” he said. “Creating a snow effect is very popular this time of year, especially in Florida, where snow really doesn’t exist in any other way.” Interest in winter travel experiences brings in visitors who want the experience of Christmas and the holiday season without freezing temperatures. The average December temperature in The Villages is 59.5 degrees, according to Dave Towle, WVLG senior forecaster.
AAA, the Auto Club Group, found Orlando was the most popular winter holiday travel destination each year from 2016 to 2019, based on its travel booking data.
How It Snows
Naturally, snowfall is rare in Florida because of the state’s mild climate. The few times it did occur, it came in small flurries. Simulating snow in Florida is big business this time of year. Central Florida attractions both large and small rely on “fake winter” experiences to offer the feeling of winter and the December holidays.
Walt Disney World Resort, for instance, has snow machines that use a special type of laboratory-formulated soap fluid — not unlike the fluid used to blow bubbles — to create small bubbles that are aerated to resemble both small and large snowflakes. The resort deploys these snow machines at its theme parks and Disney Springs.
Disney World began using the snow machines from the Brandon-based special effects company Zigmont Magic F/X in 2000.
“This fake snow can be projected 15 to 20 feet in the air before it starts to fall just like real snow, but then it evaporates instantly when it touches the ground or any surface,” Eddy said. “There’s no mess to clean up or any shoveling required, which many of our northern transplants appreciate.”
Ironically, the system will not work in freezing or near-freezing temperatures, he added.
Snow-based activities at destinations like Snowcat Ridge and community events like Mount Dora’s Snow in the Park get as close as possible to real snow without an actual snowfall.
Slides for tubing use snow created from putting pallets of ice cubes into a machine “similar to a wood chipper” to grind them up into smaller, finer pieces, said Chris Carson, Mount Dora’s cultural and special events manager.
“It brings it into its finest, finest pebbles,” he said. “It takes all the sharpness out and makes it very fine. And the ice in the bag is all purified — it’s bright-white and clean.”
Eddy compared these attractions’ use of this type of snow to ski resorts, which use snow-making machines to add snow pack to their trails.
Mount Dora gets its snow from Florida Snow Services, part of the Winter Park-based Birchmore Group. A website for Florida Snow Services states its industrial snowmakers shoot the ground snow out through a hose at 70 mph to cover large areas very quickly.
Where to Find Snow
Snowcat Ridge’s second season — which runs from now to March 27 — aims for more wintry thrills than last year’s first season.
Park staff added an outdoor ice skating area called the Crystal Ribbon, where people of all skill levels may skate across the ice. It requires renting ice skates, or guests may bring their own.
The skating area adds an additional touch of winter beyond the park’s 60-foot-tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill and its Arctic Igloo play area where guests may play in the snow.
“In Florida areas that create ‘real’ snow, guests can still slide down a hill without the bitter cold up North or in the mountains,” Eddy said.
Those who travel to Orlando also have a chance to play in the snow and tube down a slope.
Gaylord Palms makes up for its second consecutive year of the suspension of its holiday tradition ICE! by offering an event called Christmas at Gaylord Palms. Activities include an ice tubing course and play spaces with names like Snow Flow Mountain and Snow Factory, where guests can create and toss snowballs. Christmas at Gaylord Palms is happening through Jan. 2.
Local residents who cannot make it to Orlando or Tampa can play in the snow closer to home — though only at special events.
Mount Dora’s annual Snow in the Park event is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Donnelly Park, 530 N. Donnelly St. During the free event, city staff transform a slope in the park into an eight-lane snow sledding course.
“(Those who attend) find it very hard to believe snow being in Florida, so it’s interesting,” said Carson, of Mount Dora. “We already have a melting pot of people from different areas who grew up with snow or in colder temperatures. Mount Dora is sort of bringing them back to their childhoods.”
Snow in the Park, a two-decade tradition in the city, will feature more than just the snow slide this year, he said.
Guests can skate on an ice skating rink, play on an inflatable maze and go on a spinning ride similar to Disney World’s teacup ride but with hot cocoa cups, Carson said.
“It keeps people moving around and gives them an opportunity to do more than the snow slopes,” he said.
Although the event is free, those who attend are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations to support the Lake Cares Food Pantry and toy donations for Toys For Tots, Carson said. There will be a Fastpass-style expedited lane for snow sledding in exchange for toy donations.
Snow in the Park follows a few other tri-county experiences with snow simulations.
Sunsational Farms in Umatilla held a Christmas Festival on Thanksgiving weekend that included a snow slide for snow tubing.
And close to The Villages, the city of Wildwood’s Winterfest on the evening of Dec. 3 featured snow-based activities.
Past and upcoming winter events highlight how the feeling of winter without the cold temperatures makes Florida a key tourism draw, Eddy said.
“Some people might not feel that palm trees and swim trunks inspire the same kind of holiday festivity as a pine tree and a parka,” he said. “If we can juxtapose some of the elements of a traditional winter wonderland like snow, fir trees and hot cocoa with Florida’s warm climate, we can experience the same kind of holiday nostalgia as those who live in colder climates, but more comfortably.”
