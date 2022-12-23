Celebrations continue with menorah lighting

The community marked the fifth night of the Jewish Festival of Lights on Thursday at Spanish Springs Town Square. Temple Shalom of Central Florida hosted its second and final community menorah lighting, following a similar event that marked the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday at Brownwood Paddock Square.
“Thursday marks the fifth night of Hanukkah, so we will light the fifth candle of the menorah first,” said Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein of Temple Shalom. “We are blessed that both the rain and the bitter cold have held off so we can celebrate Hanukkah.” Hundreds of Villagers and others gathered at the square to hear music from the Temple Shalom Choir; watch Jewish folk dances from The Villages International Dance Troupe and listen to Sonnenstein recite the Hanukkah story. And the Spanish Springs celebration was just one of a handful of Hanukkah celebrations taking place in and around The Villages. The Jewish festival of lights began Sunday night and continues through Monday, which means plenty of opportunities for fun and fellowship.
At Thursday’s event, the rabbi explained how the holiday commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and the re-dedication of the Second Temple during the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the second century B.C.
“Before the Maccabean revolt, Judaism was banned from the region and the Seleucids erected Greek idols in the Temple,” Sonnenstein said. “What’s sometimes forgotten in the story is that the Maccabees overcame difficult odds at a time when their traditions and beliefs were threatened.”
And similar to what occurred at Brownwood, Sonnestein called upon the children and young people in attendance to join him in front of the stage to witness the lighting of the Spanish Springs menorah.
“Hanukkah brings families and communities together,” Sonnenstein said. “We are blessed to come together to mark Hanukkah.”
During Hanukkah, there are menorahs in all three town squares in The Villages, with Temple Shalom members lighting candles every night of the festival. In addition, every Villages recreation center features Hanukkah displays.
Chabad Lubavitch of Ocala, The Villages and Tri County also hosted a Car Menorah Parade this week.
On Monday, with a megaphone in hand, Rabbi Yossi Hecht assembled those in attendance for the parade to make an announcement.
“We are now ready to head out,” the rabbi told the dozens in attendance outside Chabad House in Oxford. “Everyone should get in their cars and be ready to celebrate Hanukkah.”
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office led the parade of more than 20 vehicles with large, magnetic menorahs attached to their roofs or hoods as they traveled down County Road 103 into The Villages, where they would eventually drive around Lake Sumter Landing Market Square before finishing up at the Sheriff’s Annex at the intersection of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.
“This is the third time that we’ve done the Car Menorah Parade, and the participants love it,” Hecht said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community.”
The festivities began about 45 minutes before the parade started, with attendees enjoying snacks and fellowship while Chabad House volunteers attached menorahs to the vehicles. Each menorah featured LED lighting and large magnets that attached to the vehicles without issue.
When all was said and done, attendees gathered at the Sheriff’s Annex to witness the lighting of the grand menorah to mark the second night of Hanukkah. The group also sang Hanukkah songs and enjoying latkes and doughnuts, which are popular foods served during the holiday.
“We enjoy bringing the joy of Hanukkah to the community,” Hecht said. “It symbolizes bringing light to the community through good deeds and more.”
The Car Menorah Parade was one of several Hanukkah activities on Chabad Lubavitch’s calendar. Chabad House also led Sunday’s menorah lighting at Ocala City Square, as well as Light Up Leesburg on Wednesday at the Lake Square Mall.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
